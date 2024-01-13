Shark Tank Host Decimates NY's Case Against Donald Trump
When This Development Was Made Public, You Knew Jim Jordan Would Demand Answers
Florida (Not) Banning Dictionaries, Chuckles Courts Cheney, and Jimmy Kimmel Now Approves...
Hitting the Sweet Spot on Service Delivery
Mexican President Lopez-Obrador Makes ‘Demands’ on US
A Country I Do Not Recognize
The Iowa Caucuses Are About Much More Than the GOP Nomination
Maine Builds Rent-Free Apartments for Illegal Migrants Paid for by American Taxpayers
Stop Debating With Yourselves, Republicans
Creating God in Martin Scorsese’s Own Image
The Left’s March Through the Smithsonian Latino Museum
Nuclear Revival Needs a New Regulatory Framework
100 Days in Gaza
A Manifesto on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)
Tipsheet

You Won’t Believe What Dem Jerry Nadler Said About Illegal Migrants

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 13, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is one of many ignorant Democrats who think the United States benefits from having millions of illegal aliens in the country. 

This week, Nadler is facing harsh scrutiny for arguing that the U.S. needs "many illegal immigrants" in the country to pick vegetables and keep them from rotting.

Advertisement

Nadler was referring to the Immigration subcommittee when he was trying to make a point about the replacement rate in the U.S. and the "Impact of Illegal Immigration on Social Services."

"We need immigrants in this country," Nadler posted on X. "Forget the fact that our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren't being picked by many immigrants — many illegal immigrants." 

"The fact is the birth rate in this country is way below replacement level, which means our population is going to start shrinking. And the ratio of people on Social Security and Medicare is going to increase relative to the number of people supporting them," he continued. 

Nadler's comments welcomed the attention of social media users who pointed out the Democrat's "racist" and "nonsense" remarks. 

Recommended

Shark Tank Host Decimates NY's Case Against Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Since President Joe Biden took office, over 10 million illegal migrants have entered the U.S.— the most on record in that amount of time for any administration.

In December alone, U.S. Customs and Border Protection processed more than 302,000 illegal aliens at the border as southern states continue to feel the strain of Biden's open, reckless immigration policies. 

Nadler is not the only braindead Democrat to pose a similar stance. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued that farmers need illegal migrants "to pick the crops" in Florida. In addition, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said vegetables would start "rotting" if her state adopted anti-illegal immigration laws. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shark Tank Host Decimates NY's Case Against Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Went There in His New Post About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
When This Development Was Made Public, You Knew Jim Jordan Would Demand Answers Matt Vespa
The Townhall 50: Tabulating the Worst in Journalism in 2023 - The Top (Bottom) 10! Brad Slager
A Country I Do Not Recognize Jeff Davidson
Mexican President Lopez-Obrador Makes ‘Demands’ on US Humberto Fontova

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shark Tank Host Decimates NY's Case Against Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement