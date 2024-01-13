You Won’t Believe What Dem Jerry Nadler Said About Illegal Migrants

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is one of many ignorant Democrats who think the United States benefits from having millions of illegal aliens in the country.

This week, Nadler is facing harsh scrutiny for arguing that the U.S. needs "many illegal immigrants" in the country to pick vegetables and keep them from rotting.

Nadler was referring to the Immigration subcommittee when he was trying to make a point about the replacement rate in the U.S. and the "Impact of Illegal Immigration on Social Services."

"We need immigrants in this country," Nadler posted on X. "Forget the fact that our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren't being picked by many immigrants — many illegal immigrants."

"The fact is the birth rate in this country is way below replacement level, which means our population is going to start shrinking. And the ratio of people on Social Security and Medicare is going to increase relative to the number of people supporting them," he continued.

NADLER: “Our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren't being picked by many immigrants — many illegal immigrants”



Nadler's comments welcomed the attention of social media users who pointed out the Democrat's "racist" and "nonsense" remarks.

Democrats are openly admitting their racism. They’ve equated illegal immigration to slave work of picking our vegetables 😂😂😂 — DEL (@delinthecity_) January 11, 2024

No country being properly governed for the good of it's citizens would allow open borders and mass migration..This is intentional and destructive. — Bryan W Cross (@BryanWCross1) January 11, 2024

Are they picking vegetables in NYC schools? — Sean O'Connor (@Sean_S_OConnor) January 12, 2024

Since President Joe Biden took office, over 10 million illegal migrants have entered the U.S.— the most on record in that amount of time for any administration.

In December alone, U.S. Customs and Border Protection processed more than 302,000 illegal aliens at the border as southern states continue to feel the strain of Biden's open, reckless immigration policies.

Nadler is not the only braindead Democrat to pose a similar stance. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued that farmers need illegal migrants "to pick the crops" in Florida. In addition, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said vegetables would start "rotting" if her state adopted anti-illegal immigration laws.