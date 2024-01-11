Trump Defies Judge's Orders, Delivers Closing Arguments

Former President Trump delivered his own closing arguments despite the judge overseeing the case placing restrictions on Trump speaking for himself.

On Thursday, Trump railed against New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, saying he "did nothing wrong" and that his financial statements were "perfect," declaring the case as "election interference."

While Trump's attorney, Chris Kise, delivered his closing statement, he requested permission for Trump to speak. Judge Arthur Engoron had initially denied the request. However, Trump began to give his own remarks regardless.

Trump claimed that his bank loans were repaid and that he was "as happy as can be." However, the former president did acknowledge a discrepancy that was made regarding one "triplex." He said that the "error" was "immediately corrected" and was an "honest mistake."

"When you say don't go outside of these things, I'm an innocent man, persecuted," Trump said to Engoron, saying that him not being "allowed to talk about it, it's a disservice."

In response, Engoron told Trump to wrap up his remarks in one minute. However, Trump pushed back, saying, "You can't listen for more than one minute?"

"Mr. Kise, please control your client," Engoron told Trump's attorney. Engoron then asked Trump, "Haven't you been sued before?"

"Yes," Trump replied, adding, "I did nothing wrong; they should pay me for what I've been put through."

The former president held a press conference shortly after leaving the courthouse in Manhattan, where he railed against James, calling her a "political hack."

"We've proven this case so conclusively, and we've asked for directed verdict many times," Trump said outside the courtroom. "They don't have any facts. They don't have any evidence against us."

James' office is seeking $370 million from the state and a lifetime ban for Trump from working in New York real estate. Engoron said he won't issue a ruling immediately and will take several weeks before deciding on the case.