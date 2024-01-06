Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Saga Just Got Worse
Tipsheet

DeSantis Doesn’t Fall for Reporter’s 'Gotcha' Question

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 06, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) refuses to amuse a reporter who asked the governor if he would pardon Hunter Biden. 

During an interview with NBC’s Dasha Burns, the GOP hopeful was asked a “gotcha” question after previously saying he would pardon former President Trump if he were to secure the 2024 election. 

DeSantis said that pardoning Trump would “move the country forward,” citing former President Ford's decision to pardon his ousted predecessor Richard Nixon as a way to "heal the country."

“In the spirit” of preventing further division in the country, Burns asked DeSantis if he would order GOP lawmakers to end their investigation into the Biden family. 

However, DeSantis quickly rejected that idea, saying Biden has not been held accountable for any of his illegal actions. 

“There've been different standards of justice that have been applied on these investigations because the amount of money that's come into their family — how does that happen where you have millions of dollars that are coming into the family… we weren't even scratching the surface on that," DeSantis said. 

“So heal the country when it comes to Trump, but not when it comes to Biden," Burns continued. "What about Hunter Biden? Would you pardon him?"

“Why?" a confused DeSantis responded. "No! Those are not the same things; you have a current administration that is prosecuting the former president. That is not the same thing as a Hunter Biden prosecution. Hunter Biden was not one of the leaders of the opposition political party. So when you have that, that is not healthy for this country to be doing that."

Democrat Attempts to Link Trump To Foreign Influence, But There's One Major Problem Sarah Arnold
He explained that what Biden has done cannot be compared to Trump— who has faced unprecedented political persecution for simply exposing the Democratic agenda. 

“If [Hunter Biden] had been not connected to the D.C. ruling class, he would have been prosecuted a long time ago. But those are not equivalent things in terms of, like, a Ford and Nixon and then, versus some of the things that we're seeing with Donald Trump,” the governor continued. 


