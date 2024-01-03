Even Muslims Are Trashing This Antisemitic Tweet About Jewish Doctors
Tipsheet

The Number of Voters Who Say Biden's Election Win Was 'Illegitimate' Jumps 20 Percent

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 03, 2024 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we head into another election year with President Joe Biden being the likely Democrat nominee, the number of voters who believe the president didn’t actually win the 2020 election grows. 

According to a Washington Post poll, 1,024 adults were asked whom they supported in the 2020 election, “Do you think Joe Biden’s election as president was legitimate, or was he not legitimately elected?”

The poll found that only 62 percent of those polled in 2023 said Biden’s election was legitimate. On the contrary, 69 percent said the victory was legit in 2021. Meanwhile, with only 29 percent saying the election was illegitimate in 2021, 36 percent said it was illegitimate in 2023.

Those who believe Biden’s 2020 win was legitimate were down in every category, including Democrats. Republicans went from 39 percent to 31 percent. Independents went from 72 percent to 66 percent, while Democrats went from 94 percent to 91 percent. 

“Several voters interviewed by The Post cited what they said was evidence of voter fraud, in particular the long-debunked claim that Georgia election workers were caught on video putting fake ballots into tallies. The two women in that video recently won a $148 million judgment against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for spreading those defamatory claims,” the WaPo wrote, blaming the poll’s findings on conspiracy theorists. 

The Left-wing article titled “Republican loyalty to Trump, rioters climbs in three years after Jan. 6 attack” claimed that GOP voters are more sympathetic to those who “stormed the U.S. Capitol and more likely to absolve Donald Trump of responsibility for the attack than they were in 2021.” 

However, according to the poll, only 24 percent of Republicans and 17 percent of Trump voters think that the events of Jan. 6 constituted “an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten.” 

