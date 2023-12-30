Iran Is Reportedly Speeding Up Transfer Of Precision Weapons To Terrorist Group Hezbollah

Iran is home to the largest terrorist groups in the world, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is reportedly speeding up the transfer of weapons in its attack against Israel.

According to Missile Threat, Hezbollah already has 130,000 rockets ready to use against Israel after the terrorist group launched 50 rockets and missiles at northern Israel earlier this week.

The Iran-backed terrorist group is responsible for killing over 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping about 240 hostages on Oct. 7. The strikes fired by Hezbollah have caused about 80,000 people living 6.2 miles from the Lebanon border to be without a home.

“We can no longer accept [Hezbollah’s elite] Radwan force sitting on the border,” Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser, told Channel 12 earlier this month. “We can no longer accept Resolution 1701 [a 2006 U.N. Security Council resolution that bans Hezbollah from being within nearly 20 miles of Israel’s border] not being implemented.”

Hanegbi hopes the terrorist group could work through the conflict via diplomacy. However, he said if they are unwilling, Israel will be forced to act.

According to Israeli intelligence, Hezbollah could potentially fire between 6,000-8,000 munitions at the outset of a war, doubling the record 3,000 projectiles that Palestinian terrorists launched on the first day of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Hill details what Israel Defense Forces need to do should Hezbollah gain power:

Hezbollah’s greater capacity and capabilities than those of Hamas mean the Israel Defense Forces may need to launch a larger campaign than the one in Gaza. This would likely include coordinated ground, sea and air assaults from the outset to neutralize Hezbollah’s rocket and missile launchers, weapons stockpiles, ground or naval attacks and anti-air capabilities. Most direly, the IDF may need to task much of its capable but limited air defenses to protect its forces, leaving Israeli cities more vulnerable. Beyond its offensive firepower, Hezbollah’s posture in Lebanon could challenge Israeli operations against it, reinforcing Israel’s need to advance rapidly and thoroughly to minimize the likelihood Hezbollah can harden or evade Israeli strikes.

In November, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called the United States “the Great Satan” and accused Israel of perpetuating the heinous attacks on itself.

According to a recent poll, 68 percent of Israelis support a military operation to remove Hezbollah from the Israel-Lebanon border.