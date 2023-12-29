Biden’s Deadly Afghanistan Lies Live on
GOP Senators Introduce Bill That Would Punish States Who Disqualify Trump From 2024 Ballot

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 29, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa


Republican senators are planning revenge against states that attempt to disqualify former President Trump from the 2024 ballot. 

After Maine became the second state to boot Trump off the state’s ballot, a group of lawmakers have introduced legislation that would punish states who opt to take similar action.

“New law… If any state in our Union blocks the official nominee of a major political party from the Presidential ballot, their electoral slate will not be counted by Congress on the following January 6th,” Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) wrote in an X. “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

Maine Senator Susan Collins also echoed Higgins's efforts to hold states accountable if they violate constitutional rights.

“The Secretary of State’s decision would deny thousands of Mainers the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice, and it should be overturned,” Collins tweeted. “Maine voters should decide who wins the election – not a Secretary of State chosen by the Legislature.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced he has drafted legislation that would restrict federal funds for states that remove candidates from the ballot under the 14th Amendment. Tillis said he plans to introduce the bill as soon as Congress returns from recess.

You'll Blow a Gasket When You See Why the Biden DOJ Is Threatening to Sue Texas Matt Vespa
“This is an egregious abuse of power and why I will be introducing the Constitutional Election Integrity Act as soon as Congress returns to session to stop these partisan officials and ensure any constitutional challenge is only decided by the U.S. Supreme Court,” Tillis wrote in an X post.

Meanwhile, CNN's top legal analyst harshly criticized Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’s decision to kick Trump off the state's ballot. 

CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig pointed out how flawed Bellow's move was, highlighting that she got her information from "YouTube clips, news reports, things that would never pass the bar in normal court."

"She’s not a lawyer, by the way. It’s a smartly written decision, clearly consulted with lawyers, but this is an unelected – she’s chosen by the state legislature. She’s elected by the state legislature. Chosen by the legislature, but not democratically elected, not enough,” Honig said. 

