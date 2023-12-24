Gavin Newsom Hurls 'Cold Water' on California's Effort to Remove Trump From 2024...
Tipsheet

Satanic Cult: 'Only Biden-Harris Can Bring About the End of History'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 24, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The kind of people who support President Joe Biden should tell you a lot about their values and policies. This means it shouldn’t be a shocker to hear that a satanic group has endorsed the Biden Administration for the 2024 race. 

The Order of Nine Angels, a terroristic satanic cult, is voicing their support for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for one reason: so the president could end all civilization on the Western front. 

“Only Biden-Harris can bring about this advancement of history, and therefore, we endorse the Biden-Harris campaign in 2024,” the group said. 

O9A stated the obvious, pointing out that the country is on the brink of collapse under the current leadership. 

“Democracy is failing; worldwide nations are going broke, preparing for war, inundated with refugees, beset by internal refugees, ruled by careerist psychopaths, and perhaps most ominously, electing leaders who are associated with foreign powers,” the cult’s website read. 

More from the satanic group’s mission to elect Biden for a second term: 

The last thing we want right now is one of these Christian band-aid do-gooders like Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis to take over and fix things. [Ramaswamy is not Christian; he’s Hindu] We want to rush into the abyss so that the ‘end of history’ can come to its natural terminus and a new Dark Age will be visited upon the Earth … Only Biden-Harris can bring about this advancement of history, and therefore, we endorse the Biden-Harris campaign in 2024. In this new era… might make right, the claw and tooth will always be red, and blood will cross the land like an ever-flowing stream. The strong will oppress the weak, the weak will die, and natural selection will resume. This can only happen through weak humanist leadership that will stumble its way into war, famine, recession, terrorism, corruption, and human misery. The suicides will leave before the battles commence.

Headline USA has reported that O9A has connections to U.S. security agencies. Its founder previously worked as a member of a CIA-sponsored militia in the United Kingdom during the Cold War. Its U.S. leader, Josh Sutter, is a longtime FBI informant. 

The satanic cult’s endorsement comes after the neo-Nazi Blood Tribe voiced their support for Biden in September. The Blood Tribe endorsed Biden because “he’s sending munitions to the group’s neo-Nazi friends in Ukraine,” Headline USA reported

“I think Biden’s better than Trump because he sends rockets to Ukraine,” Blood Tribe leader Christopher Pohlhaus said at a rally. “Heil Ukraine! Heil Azov!”

