COVID Fear Monger Taylor Lorenze Skips Christmas, Blames 'Selfish' People Who Don't Wear Masks

Washington Post crybaby and COVID advocate Taylor Lorenz is skipping her fourth Christmas because of "selfish people" who refuse to wear masks against a non-life threatening virus.

Lorenz has labeled herself "disabled" due to an "illness" that puts her at a higher risk of contracting COVID. However, I think her "illness" is more along the lines of a radical Leftist disease that clouds her common sense abilities. She also claims she has "PTSD" from online "harassment."

"Literally, what is the plan for high-risk/medically vulnerable and disabled people? Just let us die while the world marches on??" Lorenz wrote in an X post. "The same ppl complaining non stop abt the 'mental health' cost of lockdowns (even though we never had full lockdowns) & having to wear masks, are perfectly happy to force disabled ppl to stay locked away forever or keep an N95 glued to their face every time they step into public."

Responding to a Twitter thread regarding COVID mitigation strategies this weekend, Lorenz wrote: "Totally agree with you on the mitigation advice, but I very much judge anyone who participates in the social murder of disabled people just because it's 'the holidays.' Many of us who are high risk are missing our FOURTH Christmas because other selfish people can't be bothered to mask and take basic precautions that allow us to safely participate in public life. They don't feel enough shame and judgement imo, instead infection has been fully normalized."

Taylor Lorenz is skipping Christmas for the 4th time because Covid pic.twitter.com/HTnDgUdDn2 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) December 23, 2023

The woke "journalist" has been notorious for sounding the alarm on COVID, inciting panic in those who just want to live everyday lives. Lorenz has continually pushed for a permanent mandate on masks and for "social distancing" to be reinforced despite the CDC saying strict measures are no longer needed.

Lorenz has been seen in recent months masked up at social gatherings outside. She was criticized after being photographed unmasked at a Balenciaga fashion party in Los Angeles only to be seen masked up at the after-party.