Americans Are Tired of Joe Biden's 'Retiree' Lifestyle

President Joe Biden can barely walk up a flight of stairs, let alone run the United States, causing Americans to second guess giving him their 2024 vote.

As the 81-year-old president’s approval ratings continue to plummet, it is becoming more apparent to Gen-Z voters he shouldn’t be in the White House for a second term.

According to a Monmouth University poll, 61 percent of respondents disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while only 34 percent approve.

Kale Ogunbor told Fox and Friends First that she is tired of having a president who acts like he is already retired.

“It’s been reported that over 40 percent of Joe Biden’s presidency has been spent on vacation. And I think a lot of Americans, including Gen Z, don’t want a president who seems more like he’s retired the next four years after 2024.”

Earlier this year, Axios reported that Biden only works on average 30 hours a week and spends most weekends on the beach in Delaware.

White House aides reportedly have said that scheduling “public or private” events with Biden at certain times of day is tough since he usually doesn’t start his day until 10 a.m. and ends it at 4 p.m.

Gen Z voter Ryan Edwards said age and Biden’s physical health have been issues since he took office.

“I just think he lacks the cognitive ability to lead the country,” Edwards said. “I feel that over the last four years, we have seen a constant decline in his true ability in leading America… and I think in order to lead the free world, to lead America, you must make hard and complex decisions in the blink of an eye, and I don’t think we have that in Biden.”

It’s been a clown show in the White House since day one of Biden’s presidency. He has a 6-hour window in his day, barely holding press conferences or attending events. When he does manage to muster up the energy to address the country, he reads from a teleprompter— however, even then, he botches it. In addition, the president has embarrassed Americans several times, falling upstairs while riding a bike, tripping across a stage, and fumbling over his own words while speaking.