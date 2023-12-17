The Dem Staffer Who Got Busted for Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room...
Democrats Love Racists Because They Are Racists
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 196: Lessons Learned From Christ’s Conception Story
The Intentional Disuniting of America
Social Media Mocks Biden’s Newest Ad With Obama
Congressmen, Jonathan Turley Warn Eric Swalwell Could be in Trouble for Helping Hunter...
Democrats Cast Significant Doubt Over Biden’s 2024 Chances
Far-Left Outlet Celebrates Violent BLM Activists' Release From Prison
DeSantis Challenges Trump to a Debate
CNN Goes Off Script, Shocked By Biden’s Approval Ratings
The Hypocrisy of the Climate COPs
For the Radical Left, It’s 'Hark, Satan Sings'
Comforting Victims of Islamic Terror Around the World
The Nutcracker's Hijack: Concerns Raised by Jill Biden's Christmas Display
Tipsheet

WH Wants Hunter Biden to 'Please Stop Talking in Public'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 17, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hunter Biden's desperate display of publicly refusing to give closed-door testimony and defying the House Oversight Committee's subpoena didn't help his father's re-election chances by no means. 

Advertisement

During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House wants Hunter Biden to stop talking in public when asked if his surprise press conference helped or hurt President Joe Biden's campaign. 

"Look, I think If you're sitting in the White House right now, you're like, 'Please, Hunter Biden, we know your dad loves you. Please stop talking in public.' This is not helpful to any of them for him to be out there, but at the same time, the president loves his son," Psaki said. "That takes precedent over anything else. That is appealing."

Psaki said that despite Biden being worried about his son's mental health, the White House most likely wants him to "go away right now." 

House Republicans have said they will hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for his defiance. His legal troubles also remain a political liability for Biden as the House of Representatives moved forward with an impeachment inquiry into him. 

Hunter Biden's legal troubles concern Democrats that his foreign overseas business ventures will hurt his father's chances of securing another four years in office. 

A CNN survey from September found that 61 percent of those polled felt that Biden had some involvement in his son's business dealings, and 42 percent think the president acted illegally. 

Recommended

The Dem Staffer Who Got Busted for Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room Had a History of Vulgar Posts Matt Vespa
Advertisement

However, Democrats have pushed back, labeling Republicans' efforts of uncovering the truth and holding the Biden's accountable for their illegal woes as being politically motivated. The Left has defended attacks against the president's son, saying that "Hunter Biden is not the one running for president."

On the contrary, Republican political consultant Preya Samsundar believes the GOP's investigations into the president and his son are not politically motivated but instead want to reveal the truth. 

"They're not just going to do what the Democrats did during the four years under Donald Trump; they're not just going to jump at the opportunity to impeach someone they don't like," Samsundar said. "They want to make sure that they're getting the necessary evidence that they're making sure that they're lining up all of their ducks. So when they do come out with a determination one way or another, they have a reason behind it, that they have the facts behind it. And I think that process should be allowed to play out."

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Dem Staffer Who Got Busted for Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room Had a History of Vulgar Posts Matt Vespa
Here Are the Reactions to a Dem Staffer Getting Caught Having Gay Sex in a Senate Hearing Room Matt Vespa
Social Media Mocks Biden’s Newest Ad With Obama Sarah Arnold
Bill Maher Brutally Eviscerates Palestinian Grievances in Less Than 10 Minutes Matt Vespa
Congressmen, Jonathan Turley Warn Eric Swalwell Could be in Trouble for Helping Hunter Biden Rebecca Downs
CNN Goes Off Script, Shocked By Biden’s Approval Ratings Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Dem Staffer Who Got Busted for Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room Had a History of Vulgar Posts Matt Vespa
Advertisement