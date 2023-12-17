WH Wants Hunter Biden to 'Please Stop Talking in Public'

Hunter Biden's desperate display of publicly refusing to give closed-door testimony and defying the House Oversight Committee's subpoena didn't help his father's re-election chances by no means.

During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House wants Hunter Biden to stop talking in public when asked if his surprise press conference helped or hurt President Joe Biden's campaign.

"Look, I think If you're sitting in the White House right now, you're like, 'Please, Hunter Biden, we know your dad loves you. Please stop talking in public.' This is not helpful to any of them for him to be out there, but at the same time, the president loves his son," Psaki said. "That takes precedent over anything else. That is appealing."

Psaki said that despite Biden being worried about his son's mental health, the White House most likely wants him to "go away right now."

House Republicans have said they will hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for his defiance. His legal troubles also remain a political liability for Biden as the House of Representatives moved forward with an impeachment inquiry into him.

Hunter Biden's legal troubles concern Democrats that his foreign overseas business ventures will hurt his father's chances of securing another four years in office.

A CNN survey from September found that 61 percent of those polled felt that Biden had some involvement in his son's business dealings, and 42 percent think the president acted illegally.

However, Democrats have pushed back, labeling Republicans' efforts of uncovering the truth and holding the Biden's accountable for their illegal woes as being politically motivated. The Left has defended attacks against the president's son, saying that "Hunter Biden is not the one running for president."

On the contrary, Republican political consultant Preya Samsundar believes the GOP's investigations into the president and his son are not politically motivated but instead want to reveal the truth.

"They're not just going to do what the Democrats did during the four years under Donald Trump; they're not just going to jump at the opportunity to impeach someone they don't like," Samsundar said. "They want to make sure that they're getting the necessary evidence that they're making sure that they're lining up all of their ducks. So when they do come out with a determination one way or another, they have a reason behind it, that they have the facts behind it. And I think that process should be allowed to play out."