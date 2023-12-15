Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz's Rift Continues On

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.) took shots at fellow Republicans during his exit interview, particularly at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL.).

While talking to reporters, McCarthy said that Gaetz was "psychotic," blaming the Florida Republican for his ouster as Speaker.

The two Republican firebrands have consistently attacked each other throughout their time in Congress.

McCarthy said that the FBI studies mind like Gaetz's, adding that he has a "crazy mind." He referred to when Gaetz demanded that the threshold to bring a motion to vacate be brought down to one member, a request McCarthy gave in to, which led to his ejection.

In response to McCarthy's remarks, Gaetz said his thoughts and prayers are with him.

"We had a process. He was removed. He then chose to take his ball and go home, reducing our majority. Kevin's premature departure shows it was only ever about personal power to him," Gaetz said.

The former Speaker is resigning from the House before the end of the year rather than serving the remainder of his term, ending his 17-year tenure in Congress.

This is not the first time McCarthy has had nothing nice to say about Gaetz. He recently told Politico that the Florida congressman deserves to be behind bars, saying, "You have a cross-section [of the delegation], you have Gaetz, who belongs in jail, and you have serious members."

Gaetz responded to McCarthy's comments to the outlet, saying, "Tough words from a guy who sucker punches people in the back," referencing allegations that the Republican assaulted Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) by elbowing him in the back. "The only assault I committed was against Kevin's fragile ego."

However, McCarthy praised newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.), saying he is doing a good job.

"This is very difficult to what he's put in," McCarthy added.