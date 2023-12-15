House Republicans Finally Did It
What Is Happening With John Fetterman Right Now
Dem Staffer Busted for Having Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before These Leaks Occurred Under Joe...
Where Things Stand One Month Before the Iowa Caucuses
MSNBC Delivers Fever Dreams, and the Press Ignores a Russian Collusion Official Bribed...
The Importance of Family
Internal DHS Memo: Border Walls Are Most Effective Way to Stop Illegal Immigration
A Senate Staffer With a Colorful History Was the One Who Yelled 'Free...
Hunter Biden Concerned That He Will Have to Flee the Country If Trump...
Why It Would Take a Miracle for People to Move Back to This...
WH Tells Israel to End ‘Intense’ War in Time for Presidential Election
Poll: Democratic Party Viewed as More Extreme
Here’s How Much Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Provided in a Post-Roe America
Tipsheet

Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz's Rift Continues On

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 15, 2023 9:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.) took shots at fellow Republicans during his exit interview, particularly at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL.). 

While talking to reporters, McCarthy said that Gaetz was "psychotic," blaming the Florida Republican for his ouster as Speaker. 

Advertisement

The two Republican firebrands have consistently attacked each other throughout their time in Congress. 

McCarthy said that the FBI studies mind like Gaetz's, adding that he has a "crazy mind." He referred to when Gaetz demanded that the threshold to bring a motion to vacate be brought down to one member, a request McCarthy gave in to, which led to his ejection.

In response to McCarthy's remarks, Gaetz said his thoughts and prayers are with him. 

"We had a process. He was removed. He then chose to take his ball and go home, reducing our majority. Kevin's premature departure shows it was only ever about personal power to him," Gaetz said. 

The former Speaker is resigning from the House before the end of the year rather than serving the remainder of his term, ending his 17-year tenure in Congress. 

This is not the first time McCarthy has had nothing nice to say about Gaetz. He recently told Politico that the Florida congressman deserves to be behind bars, saying, "You have a cross-section [of the delegation], you have Gaetz, who belongs in jail, and you have serious members."

Recommended

What Is Happening With John Fetterman Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Gaetz responded to McCarthy's comments to the outlet, saying, "Tough words from a guy who sucker punches people in the back," referencing allegations that the Republican assaulted Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) by elbowing him in the back. "The only assault I committed was against Kevin's fragile ego." 

However, McCarthy praised newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.), saying he is doing a good job. 

"This is very difficult to what he's put in," McCarthy added. 

Tags: KEVIN MCCARTHY MATT GAETZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is Happening With John Fetterman Right Now Matt Vespa
Dem Staffer Busted for Having Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room Matt Vespa
House Republicans Finally Did It Townhall Staff
Here's the Message Tucker Carlson Brought to Major News Outlets This Week Leah Barkoukis
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before These Leaks Occurred Under Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Harvard to Jewish Students: You Can Display a Menorah on Campus, but... Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is Happening With John Fetterman Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement