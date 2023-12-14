Kamala Harris Is Pushing the WH to Be More Sympathetic Towards Palestinians

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly at odds with President Joe Biden over the Israel-Hamas war, claiming he is not doing enough for the Palestinian people.

According to a Politico report, Harris and Biden have engaged in a series of disagreements as Hamas continues its relentless attacks on Gaza. The outlet noted that the vice president feels the Biden Administration should show more concern for Gaza and be more demanding of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Harris has been telling colleagues in the administration that she wants the White House to show more concern publicly for the humanitarian damage in Gaza, where Israel is locked in a bloody and prolonged battle with Hamas, according to three people familiar with Harris' comments," Politico reported.

She also reportedly has called on the U.S. government to be "more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution" and to be more sensitive to Palestinians.

On Thursday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questioned National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about the Politico report, which he refuted, saying, "The basic premise of the story, that there's some sort of daylight between the vice president and the president."

"I found the headline of the story interesting — that the vice president is pushing the White House to, you fill in the blank," Kirby said. "Last I looked, the vice president is part of the White House. She's part of the team. And if she weren't offering her advice and counsel to the president on innumerable issues, that would be a story. Her job is to provide advice and counsel to the president."

This is not the first time Harris has shown her support for Gaza. Earlier this month, Harris urged Israel to protect Gaza citizens, saying there have been "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."

What is even more disturbing is that Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, has been allegedly helping the Biden White House combat anti-semitism— which is alarming because he botched the history of Hanukkah in a now-deleted post.

"The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of hope and resilience. In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding," he wrote. "No one thought they would survive or that the few drops of oil they had would last. But they survived, and the oil kept burning."

However, the Hanukkah story isn't about hiding. The Jewish holiday celebrates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century and celebrates the Jewish Maccabee's victory over their Greek-Syrian oppressors.