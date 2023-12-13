Biden Meets With Families of American Hostages Still Held by Hamas
Tipsheet

NYT Edits Out Key Word From Hunter Biden's Speech

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 13, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Critics are calling out The New York Times because it appears to have altered a key quote from Hunter Biden's press conference Wednesday after he refused to appear for a deposition requested by Republicans.

During his press conference, Hunter Biden claimed his father, President Joe Biden, was not financially involved in his shady business dealings. However, the NYT doctored the quote, omitting the word "financially" to say that the president had no involvement with his son's business dealings.

"Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business — not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist," is what Hunter Biden said. 

However, according to the NYT, the defiant son said, "Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business," reporter Luke Broadwater wrote. 

Hunter Biden's statement is far from what he has initially said about his father's involvement in his foreign business dealings. Previously, he claimed that the president had "no involvement" nor knowledge. In addition, during the 2020 election cycle, then-candidate Biden repeatedly insisted he never spoke with his son about his business dealings.  

Nevertheless, bank records uncovered by GOP lawmakers reveal that the Biden family received millions of dollars worth of payments for unspecified reasons.

Investigations also found thousands of emails written under aliases used by Biden where his son's business dealings are discussed in detail. 

The NYT article was later "updated" hours later with added content to include the correct quote— but without an editor's note or correction. 

The paragraph now reads:"  'I am here,' Mr. Biden said. 'Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business — not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist.'"


