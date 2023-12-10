Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics...
After Her Horrifying Response on Antisemitism, Liz Magill's Presidency at UPenn Is Over
Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video
Democrats Have A Golden Opportunity To Destroy The Right
What the Democratic Party Has Become
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 195: Hebrew Bible Christmas Prophecies
American Legion Signals Compromise In Battle Over Veteran Disability Benefits
Harvard 2024
It Is Downright Scandalous to Accuse Israel of Genocide
Biden WH Refuses to Take Responsibility for Inflation, Says Companies Need to Lower...
NYC Trying to Register Illegal Immigrants to Vote, Republican Rep Says
Will Joe Biden Pardon His Corrupt Son In Light Of New Charges?
Americans Would Lose More 2A Rights Under Newly Proposed Democrat-Backed Bill
Biden Promises to Spend 'Billion 300 Million Trillion 300 Million Dollars' On Infrastructu...
Tipsheet

The View: Pro-Lifers Should Die Before Receiving Cancer Treatment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 10, 2023 9:30 AM
Townhall Media

The liberal ladies of The View reiterated their progressive stance on abortion this week when they said pro-lifers should die rather than seek cancer treatment. 

Advertisement

The View host Sara Haines was responding to a recent court ruling in Texas, saying that anti-abortion activists should refuse medical treatments for cancer and die in order to fulfill “God’s will.”

Trending Politics detailed the exchange: 

“Yeah, and this example should be one of the easy ones because this actually also risked her future fertility and she wants to grow her family more and, of course, the baby is going to pass, all those things,” she said. The host then declared that it is “not a universal truth when life begins.” She then cited an ongoing lawsuit levied against the state of Kentucky by two Jewish women claiming that “a fetus is a part of a woman’s body until it leaves the womb.” Haines also dismissed concerns over late-term abortions — a policy that has been endorsed by the vast majority of elected Democrats — by claiming that it is very rare.

“And  I tend to think when people say ‘well, it’s God’s will, it’s a miracle, it’s life.’ If it’s God’s will on the way in, it should be God’s will on the way out, too?” she continued. “That brings into question, are you taking heart attack medication? Are you treating your cancer? Are you dying when he said you should? Because if we’re going to argue about life in, let’s be honest about life out.”

Recommended

Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The other liberal hosts agreed with Haines, saying they don't “like the inconsistencies and the hypocrisy when people weaponize religion on this.”

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses Matt Vespa
Democrats Have A Golden Opportunity To Destroy The Right Derek Hunter
What the Democratic Party Has Become Mark Lewis
After Her Horrifying Response on Antisemitism, Liz Magill's Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa
Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video Matt Vespa
Biden Promises to Spend 'Billion 300 Million Trillion 300 Million Dollars' On Infrastructure Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses Matt Vespa
Advertisement