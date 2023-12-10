The View: Pro-Lifers Should Die Before Receiving Cancer Treatment

The liberal ladies of The View reiterated their progressive stance on abortion this week when they said pro-lifers should die rather than seek cancer treatment.

The View host Sara Haines was responding to a recent court ruling in Texas, saying that anti-abortion activists should refuse medical treatments for cancer and die in order to fulfill “God’s will.”

Trending Politics detailed the exchange:

“Yeah, and this example should be one of the easy ones because this actually also risked her future fertility and she wants to grow her family more and, of course, the baby is going to pass, all those things,” she said. The host then declared that it is “not a universal truth when life begins.” She then cited an ongoing lawsuit levied against the state of Kentucky by two Jewish women claiming that “a fetus is a part of a woman’s body until it leaves the womb.” Haines also dismissed concerns over late-term abortions — a policy that has been endorsed by the vast majority of elected Democrats — by claiming that it is very rare. “And I tend to think when people say ‘well, it’s God’s will, it’s a miracle, it’s life.’ If it’s God’s will on the way in, it should be God’s will on the way out, too?” she continued. “That brings into question, are you taking heart attack medication? Are you treating your cancer? Are you dying when he said you should? Because if we’re going to argue about life in, let’s be honest about life out.”

The other liberal hosts agreed with Haines, saying they don't “like the inconsistencies and the hypocrisy when people weaponize religion on this.”