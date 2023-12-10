Dozens Gather Outside Swanky Hollywood Elitist Event to Protest Joe Biden

While President Joe Biden rubbed elbows with Hollywood elitists, protesters gathered outside to rally against his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Over the weekend, Lefty pro-Palestine advocates, including Black Lives Matter members, waved Palestinian flags and chanted “From the river to the sea.” They called for the end of all Israelis while Biden wined and dined at the expensive homes of designer Michael Smith and former ambassador to Spain James Costos.

Advertisement

Other protestors held signs that read “LA Says No to Genocide Joe, “End All U.S. Aid to Israel” and “Come November we’ll remember.”

HAPPENING NOW: BLM members & pro-Hamas supporters have gathered at Holmby Park to protest Biden’s fundraiser tonight in LA. pic.twitter.com/Yq1k6t6uMk — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 9, 2023

Inside the fundraiser where elitists have millions to help Biden secure a second term, the presidnet spoke for mere 11 minutes, but did not mention Gaza.

According to a recent NBC News poll, 70 percent of likely voters are unsatisfied with Biden’s handling of the heinous Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

This comes as Biden’s approval rating hit a new record low, reaching 37 percent— down two points since October and the lowest since he became president in 2021.

All the hypocrites sing together — NoDhimmi (@Nodhimmi) December 9, 2023

They wanted them in the country… u reap what you sow — Guy Fawkes (@GuyFawk86378307) December 9, 2023

This all started under the Obama administration! — Shanghia_sam (@Shanghia__sam) December 9, 2023

But they'll still vote for him. — Brahms (@The_Brahms) December 9, 2023

Also in attendance, kissing up to Biden was Hollywood directors Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner, producers Shonda Rhimes and Peter Chernin, former studio chief Jim Gianopulos and the developer and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. Mayor Karen Bass, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.).