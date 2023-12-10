Insane: Some Woman Tried to Burn Down the House Where MLK Jr. Was...
ACLU Latest Client Will Make Liberals Heads Spin
Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics...
After Her Horrifying Response on Antisemitism, Liz Magill's Presidency at UPenn Is Over
Democrats Have A Golden Opportunity To Destroy The Right
What the Democratic Party Has Become
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 195: Hebrew Bible Christmas Prophecies
The View: Pro-Lifers Should Die Before Receiving Cancer Treatment
American Legion Signals Compromise In Battle Over Veteran Disability Benefits
Harvard 2024
It Is Downright Scandalous to Accuse Israel of Genocide
Biden WH Refuses to Take Responsibility for Inflation, Says Companies Need to Lower...
NYC Trying to Register Illegal Immigrants to Vote, Republican Rep Says
Will Joe Biden Pardon His Corrupt Son In Light Of New Charges?
Tipsheet

Dozens Gather Outside Swanky Hollywood Elitist Event to Protest Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 10, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

While President Joe Biden rubbed elbows with Hollywood elitists, protesters gathered outside to rally against his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. 

Over the weekend, Lefty pro-Palestine advocates, including Black Lives Matter members, waved Palestinian flags and chanted “From the river to the sea.” They called for the end of all Israelis while Biden wined and dined at the expensive homes of designer Michael Smith and former ambassador to Spain James Costos.

Advertisement

Other protestors held signs that read “LA Says No to Genocide Joe, “End All U.S. Aid to Israel” and “Come November we’ll remember.”

Inside the fundraiser where elitists have millions to help Biden secure a second term, the presidnet spoke for  mere 11 minutes, but did not mention Gaza.

According to a recent NBC News poll, 70 percent of likely voters are unsatisfied with Biden’s handling of the heinous Oct. 7 attack on Israel. 

This comes as Biden’s approval rating hit a new record low, reaching 37 percent— down two points since October and the lowest since he became president in 2021.

Recommended

Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also in attendance, kissing up to Biden was Hollywood directors Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner, producers Shonda Rhimes and Peter Chernin, former studio chief Jim Gianopulos and the developer and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. Mayor Karen Bass, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.). 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses Matt Vespa
Democrats Have A Golden Opportunity To Destroy The Right Derek Hunter
What the Democratic Party Has Become Mark Lewis
Insane: Some Woman Tried to Burn Down the House Where MLK Jr. Was Born...And It's on Video Matt Vespa
ACLU Latest Client Will Make Liberals Heads Spin Matt Vespa
After Her Horrifying Response on Antisemitism, Liz Magill's Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses Matt Vespa
Advertisement