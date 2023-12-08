Cori Bush Has Had Enough of This Word Being Used Against Progressives
Biden Caught In Another Lie

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 08, 2023 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Pinnochio, I mean, President Joe Biden was caught in yet another lie. 

Biden is holding on tight to his claim that he interacted with his relatives’ foreign business partners despite countless photos and records from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

This week, the president took a question from Steven Nelson of the New York Post— a reporter whom White House Press Secretaries Karine Jean-Pierre has refused to call on since May.

Nelson pointed to an Associated Press poll that found that nearly 70 percent of Americans, including 40 percent of Democrats, believe Biden acted illegally or unethically regarding his family's business ventures. 

“Can you explain to the Americans, amid this impeachment inquiry, why you interacted with so many of your son and brother’s foreign business associates?” Nelson asked. 

In no shocking response, Biden reverted to his tried and true defense mechanism: lying. 

“I did not. And it’s just a bunch of lies. They’re lies. I did not. They’re lies,” the 81-year-old president said.

Following Biden’s denial, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski called on the president to "stop lying" and “correct the record” about his 2017 meeting. 

“Why is Joe Biden blatantly lying to the American people and the world by claiming he did not meet me face to face?" Bobulinski told Fox News Digital. "He should call his son Hunter and brother Jim as they can remind him of the facts. The American people deserve the truth!"

Bobulinski previously worked with Hunter Biden to create the joint venture SinoHawk Holdings with Chinese energy company CEFC.

“The President just lied again to the American people,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.) tweeted. “FACT: There are at least 22 examples of Joe Biden speaking with or meeting with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates.”

As usual, liberal news outlets ignored Biden’s constant lie. 

New York Times reporter Peter Baker, as did his colleague Luke Broadwater, repeated the lie without correcting it.

ABC, CBS, and NBC also looked past the news that day. PBS NewsHour was the only outlet to mention the president during a segment with Hollywood elitist Rob Reiner. The hosts remembered Norman Lear, with Reiner, saying, “Norman would want me to be saying this...if you want fascism, you vote for Trump. If you want democracy, you will vote for Biden. It's that simple, and it's that real.”

