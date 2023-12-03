Hollywood Comedian Points Out Obvious Reason Why He's Team Trump

More and more Left-wing personalities are coming out in support of former President Trump as the Democratic Party’s radical agenda continues to be exposed.

Comedian Dave Chappelle offered an unexpected answer when asked what he would do if Trump were elected for the second time in 2024.

“What the f**k you gonna do if Trump gets re-elected!” a member of the audience shouted at Chappelle during a recent performance.

“Uh, what am I gonna do if Trump gets re-elected?” the comedian replied before saying, “Probably get a significant tax break.”

While in office, Trump achieved the most significant tax cuts in U.S. history. On the contrary, President Joe Biden caused Americans a $4.7 million tax hike.

More from The National Archives on Trump’s tax cuts:

President Trump’s tax cuts are the biggest gross tax cuts in American history, cutting over $5.5 trillion in taxes over ten years. The President’s tax law included substantial reforms to make taxes simpler and fairer, which helped offset the cost of the tax cuts and thereby limit the net tax cut to $1.5 trillion. President Trump cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, the largest percentage point reduction of the top marginal rate in history. President Trump’s tax cuts include the biggest increase in the child tax credit in history. President Trump’s tax cuts included some of the most substantial reforms to the tax code in American history.

"Our massive tax cuts provide tremendous relief for the middle class and small business," Trump said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Biden achieved the highest personal income tax rate since 1986— nearly 45 percent. In addition to raising the rate, the President’s policies have lowered tax brackets by hundreds of thousands of dollars, pushing tax increases downward on even more hardworking Americans.

The United Senate Committee on Finance noted that Biden’s $77 billion tax increases force family farms, ranches, and other generational businesses to sell their assets in order to pay a hefty tax bill that goes directly into the pockets of D.C. politicians.

To top it all off, Biden has drained millions of barrels of oil from the United States's strategic reserve, leaving the country with the most minor reserves since 1983.



