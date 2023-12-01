KJP Under Fire for Violating A Federal Law and Getting Away With It

The Biden White House is taking heat for potentially violating a law designed to prevent federal employees from using their official positions to influence elections.

In a letter first shared with NBC News, the independent Office of Special Counsel said that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates have acted "contrary" to the guidelines of the Hatch Act after using "MAGA" to describe certain Republicans negatively.

Earlier this year, the OSC banned the use of "MAGA" and similar terms off-limits when speaking about campaign-related slogans after finding Jean-Pierre in violation of the Hatch Act when she referred to "mega MAGA Republicans" in the run-up to the 2022 election.

Just a week after the OSC issued their warning, Jean-Pierre criticized the GOP's "hardcore MAGA" budget, while Bates called it the "MAGA tax welfare."

More on the Hatch Act from Trending Politics:

The Hatch Act, officially known as "An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities," is a pivotal piece of United States federal legislation enacted in 1939. Its core objective is to maintain the integrity and impartiality of the federal workforce by ensuring that federal employees conduct their duties in a nonpartisan manner. This law plays a crucial role in preserving the administrative processes of the federal government from being influenced by partisan politics. Under the act, federal employees are subject to specific prohibitions regarding their involvement in political activities. These restrictions are particularly stringent when employees are on duty, in a federal room or building, or wearing an official uniform. The Hatch Act effectively seeks to draw a clear line between the professional responsibilities of federal employees and their personal political engagements, thereby safeguarding the federal service from becoming a tool for political leverage.

A White House representative insisted that the administration take "the law seriously and uphold the Hatch Act."

However, the OSC has decided not to take disciplinary action against the Biden employees.

A former Trump administration official, Michael Chamberlain, criticized the OSC's failure to enforce the federal law on the Biden Administration, saying that "nobody takes the Hatch Act very seriously, at least nobody that matters."

"Ms. Jean-Pierre cites it frequently to avoid tough questions, but when she and her deputy received the initial warning from OSC, they doubled down," Chamberlain said. "They probably guessed there would be no consequences, and the OSC appears to have proven them correct."