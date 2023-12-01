Why Are We Helping the Bad Guys?
Joe Biden Snubs His Seventh Granddaughter Again This Christmas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 01, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden would instead let all of his grandkids miss out on special parts of Christmas than give the decency of acknowledging his seventh granddaughter. 

This Christmas, the Biden’s publicly snubbed their infamous grandchild by putting up zero stockings on the White House mantel after being criticized for only hanging up six last year. 

Since being in office, this is the first Christmas the White House’s State Dining Room features no stockings. 

Until this July, the president and First Lady Jill Biden have refused to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s love child, Navy— born out of wedlock in 2018 to former stripper Lunden Roberts. They reportedly even went as far as instructing staff to say the presidential family only has six grandkids. 

Instead of recognizing their grandchildren with stockings this season, the Biden’s are using the opportunity to pay homage to their pets— one of which was banned from the White House after biting numerous staffers. A spokesperson defended the decision not to hang stockings up, claiming that “[t]he family will be spending Christmas at Camp David,” so “their family stockings will be there.”

However, Americans aren’t buying Biden’s bluff. Hanging up the stockings on the White House mantel is about acknowledging family members during Christmas, not for functional use. 

Biden loves to reminisce on stories of his “six” grandchildren, repeatedly saying he is “crazy” about each one besides his innocent seventh granddaughter. 

Jill Biden even went as far as dedicating her children’s book “To my grandchildren,” with a list of six names, excluding Navy

When the media began calling the corrupt family out on their refusal to acknowledge the Navy, Biden told People magazine, “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including the Navy.”

“The 2023 White House holiday theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays,” the Biden’s wrote in regards to the White House Christmas theme. 

However, they purposefully ignored honoring their grandchildren so they didn’t have to address the grandchild that caused them negative publicity— because Biden would rather protect himself than admit any wrongdoing. 

