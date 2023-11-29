Palestinian Mob Surrounds, Jeers at Hostages on Day Six of Release
Elon Musk's Responds to Advertisers Boycotting Twitter With Three Simple Words
There's a Muslim Revolt Brewing Against Joe Biden
Are You Serious? That's What Caused University of Arizona's $240 Million Shortfall
Cuomo Aide: How We Killed New York
'I'm Fed Up': Newsom Announces Plan to Clean Up Homeless Encampments Along State...
Even With Anti-Semitic Protests, Activism Director Still Thinks Teens Need Social Media at...
Shocker: Chicago Mayor Blames Blue City's Illegal Migrant Crisis On 'Right-Wing Extremism'
Blue-State Will Continue to Enforce 'Draconian' Handgun Law Despite Court Deeming It Uncon...
Biden Admin Has 'Hidden' Voter-Turnout Plans Ahead of 2024 Election
DeSantis Announces Plan to Create Term Limits for U.S. Congress
CNN Got an Exclusive Look at Liz Cheney's Book...and It's Exactly What You'd...
BLM Leader Reveals His Endorsement for the White House in 2024
Here's the Latest Group to Celebrate Dylan Mulvaney
Tipsheet

Never-Trumper Suggests He'd Vote for Trump Over Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 29, 2023 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

As we've seen for years, President Joe Biden is failing at his presidency. Half the time, he is in la la land, while the other half, he is falling down stairs or pushing his extreme Leftist policies. 

Advertisement

In a shocking turn of events, notoriously never-Trumper Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) admits he would vote for former President Trump over Biden in the upcoming 2024 election. 

During an interview with Puck News's Tara Palmeri, Sununu-- a notable Trump critic-- hinted that he would swallow his pride and vote for the 45th president, noting he always votes Republican. 

Sununu believes that it is "more likely than not that Trump is the nominee," however, he added that "it's not an absolute" while giving his take on how the two parties can win the election. 

"The party that chooses to move on from Trump or Biden first wins," the governor predicted. "If the Democrats choose before the Republicans to move on from Biden — before the Republicans choose to move on from Trump — Democrats will win. America is just looking for something new — a new generation, enough of this old, old-school crap; we need to move forward. And so any new candidate on either side is going to win this election." 

His comments come as the latest round of polling revealed that the 2024 election match-up will be between Trump and Biden— with the Republican having a leading edge. 

Recommended

Cuomo Aide: How We Killed New York Ann Coulter
Advertisement

A Morning Consult poll found that he has a 50-point lead over his GOP rivals, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL.) trailing second in line at 14 percent. 

Meanwhile, polling from the New York Times and Siena College released earlier this month shows Trump surpassing Biden in five out of six battleground states. 

Sununu also predicted that the Democratic Party would ditch Biden before letting him lose the election, saying, "Biden has become so bad, even Trump can beat him." 


Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cuomo Aide: How We Killed New York Ann Coulter
White House Attempts Clean Up After Bizarre Biden Tweet Katie Pavlich
Are You Serious? That's What Caused University of Arizona's $240 Million Shortfall Matt Vespa
Elon Musk's Responds to Advertisers Boycotting Twitter With Three Simple Words Matt Vespa
Biden Admin Has 'Hidden' Voter-Turnout Plans Ahead of 2024 Election Sarah Arnold
DHS Secretary Gives Away the Game Plan Dems Have Been Working on for 30 Years Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cuomo Aide: How We Killed New York Ann Coulter
Advertisement