Never-Trumper Suggests He'd Vote for Trump Over Biden

As we've seen for years, President Joe Biden is failing at his presidency. Half the time, he is in la la land, while the other half, he is falling down stairs or pushing his extreme Leftist policies.

In a shocking turn of events, notoriously never-Trumper Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) admits he would vote for former President Trump over Biden in the upcoming 2024 election.

During an interview with Puck News's Tara Palmeri, Sununu-- a notable Trump critic-- hinted that he would swallow his pride and vote for the 45th president, noting he always votes Republican.

Sununu believes that it is "more likely than not that Trump is the nominee," however, he added that "it's not an absolute" while giving his take on how the two parties can win the election.

"The party that chooses to move on from Trump or Biden first wins," the governor predicted. "If the Democrats choose before the Republicans to move on from Biden — before the Republicans choose to move on from Trump — Democrats will win. America is just looking for something new — a new generation, enough of this old, old-school crap; we need to move forward. And so any new candidate on either side is going to win this election."

His comments come as the latest round of polling revealed that the 2024 election match-up will be between Trump and Biden— with the Republican having a leading edge.

A Morning Consult poll found that he has a 50-point lead over his GOP rivals, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL.) trailing second in line at 14 percent.

Meanwhile, polling from the New York Times and Siena College released earlier this month shows Trump surpassing Biden in five out of six battleground states.

Sununu also predicted that the Democratic Party would ditch Biden before letting him lose the election, saying, "Biden has become so bad, even Trump can beat him."

News from the pod, Sununu: If It Comes Down to Biden vs. Trump, I’m Voting Trump https://t.co/ttJibVFk2B via @IAMMGraham listen here: https://t.co/ticmn4fXIL — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 28, 2023



