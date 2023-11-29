Shocker: Chicago Mayor Blames Blue City's Illegal Migrant Crisis On 'Right-Wing Extremism'

When was the last time Democrats took accountability for any of their actions without blaming the Right? Can't recall? That's because the idea doesn't exist.

This week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed everyone but him for his city's ongoing illegal migrant crisis while touting his efforts to build the first government-run migrant tent encampment.

When asked whether he would support limits placed on the flow of migrants coming into Chicago illegally, Johnson exploded into a rant, blaming the liberal city's issues on "right-wing extremism."

"You know, what we've seen is a very raggedy form instituted by right-wing extremism. Everyone knows that the right-wing extremism in this country has targeted democratically run cities," Johnson said. "And quite frankly, they've been very intentional about going after democratically ran cities that are led by people of color. And their whole motivation is to create disruption and chaos because that's what this that particular party has been about."

After blaming Republicans for the "chaos" his Democrat-run city endures, Johnson pinned the city's migrant issue on his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, saying he "inherited" the crisis.

"This is the same political party that did not want to accept that President Obama was actually an American. It's the same Republican right-wing extremism that stormed the Capitol. It's the same right-wing extremism that refuses to accept the results of the Civil War," he continued.

Since August 2022, more than 20,000 illegal aliens have migrated into Chicago after they were bused from the southern border states to liberal cities by Republican leaders fed up with President Joe Biden's open border policies.

Among the migrant crisis plaguing the Leftist city, roughly 68,000 residents are considered homeless.

Johnson is touting his efforts to move illegal migrants from public spaces by teaming up with 17 churches as part of the "Unity Initiative."

This comes as Johnson faces historically low approval ratings, with 72 percent of Chicago residents disapproving of his job as mayor.

The Illinois Policy Institute found that only 28 percent of people are satisfied with Johnson's time in office, just a few points above Lightfoot's approval rating.

Crime, public safety, and homelessness were the primary factors residents expressed they were unhappy with.