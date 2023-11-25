Newsom Suggests Inflation Is a Conservative Lie

To make Republicans look bad, Democrats have to lie, while to make the Democrats look bad, all Republicans have to do is point out the obvious and the truth.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.) is suggesting that inflation— fueled by President Joe Biden’s Leftist policies— is a lie pushed by conservatives.

This week, Newsom claimed inflation plaguing Americans this holiday season is propaganda and nothing more than a fabrication being pushed by Republicans.

“Things you won’t see on Fox News today,” Newsom posted on social media. “Prices for Thanksgiving are down — from Turkey to air travel.”

The Democrat’s post included a chart showing price changes in items. According to data from the Labor Department, prices for peas, milk, stuffing, pie crusts, turkey, and cranberries have dropped from last year.

Things you won’t see on Fox News today…



Prices for Thanksgiving are down -- from Turkey to air travel.



Average hourly wage is up -- almost 4.4% from over a year ago, 18% from 3 years ago. That’s nearly the best 3-year gain in 40 years. pic.twitter.com/Q0MhCzADeY — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 22, 2023

However, prices are still sky-high due to Biden’s reckless spending, and overall inflation has only recently stabilized after a significant surge in recent years.

Newsom also claimed that the 18 percent increase in the average hourly wage compared to three years ago is “nearly the best 3-year gain in 40 years.”

However, Bidenflation in the last three years has not allowed American workers actually to enjoy their increased wages.

This year’s Thanksgiving dinner was 14.7 percent higher than the $53.31 the holiday meal cost Americans in 2021. Families shelled out a whopping 25 percent more than the $48.91 they did in 2019.

According to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, two-thirds of people say rising costs have impacted their lives, while only a quarter have seen ‌an increase in income.

In addition, 75 percent of Americans view the economy as poor.

Meanwhile, as grocery store prices continue to skyrocket, the Biden Administration’s rules and regulations could potentially put a $9,000 price tag on homeowners due to rising prices related to cars, washing machines, gas stoves, and dishwashers.