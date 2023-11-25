Hamas Says It Will Release Hostages, But the WH Says Differently

Egyptian officials announced that Hamas is preparing to release 14 more Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for 42 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

However, the White House burst those bubbles, predicting that no hostages would be released yet.

According to the Associated Press, Hamas gave Egypt and Qatar a list of 24 hostages that were to be released. The agreement outlines one Israeli hostage for every three Palestinian prisoners Israel frees. But Biden said that they don't expect the terrorist group to hold up their end of the deal.

"We don't expect any Americans to be released today but remain hopeful" some will be released in the coming days, President Joe Biden said.

The president also admitted that he didn't know the condition of the Americans still in captivity or whether they were even still alive.

In addition, Hamas is reportedly accusing Israel of violating the terms of the cease-fire deal, saying that it will pause the release of any more hostages.

More from Fox News Digital:

Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades said it will not release any more hostages until Israel commits to permitting aid trucks to enter northern Gaza, Reuters reported. Israel did not issue an immediate response. Earlier, an Israeli military spokesperson had told France's BFM television station that, barring last-minute changes, 13 Israeli hostages were expected to be freed, per Reuters. Israel was expected to release 39 more Palestinian prisoners in return.

Biden believes that the Hamas attack was conducted because of the United States' efforts to improve Saudi-Israeli relations.

This weekend, the president explained two theories he has for why the terrorist group may have launched its brutal Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish state.

The attack came a month after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced optimism that Israel was getting closer to "peace every day that passes."

"The reason we didn't have for a quarter-century any new peace treaties after we made peace with Egypt and Jordan, we didn't have for 25 years a single new peace treaty because everybody said, first you have to satisfy whatever the demands of the Palestinians are," Netanyahu told Fox News. "You've got to conclude a peace treaty with the Palestinians. Well, there was only one problem with that. The Palestinians don't want a peace with Israel."