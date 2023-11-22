You Can Thank Pete Buttigieg For Your Thanksgiving Travel Nightmares

As Americans gear up for one of the busiest travel days of the year, many struggle to get where they’re going as thousands of flights get canceled. At the same time, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg brags about his so-called “accomplishments.”

This week, Buttigieg made a public service announcement touting the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) handling of the upcoming hectic travel days.

“[S]o far this year, our aviation system is handling the increased volume well,” the Biden official said. “In fact, cancellations are lower than they were before the pandemic.”

If you're taking a flight this Thanksgiving, here are a few things you should know. pic.twitter.com/LpOsn3ikT2 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 21, 2023

Meanwhile, thousands have had their plans scrapped due to the reality of unorganized transportation methods.

According to NBC News, over 2,000 flights have been canceled as 55.4 million Americans are trying to travel for Thanksgiving this year.

Buttigieg said he expects over five million travelers to be screened across airports before Thursday. The administration also said 2.9 million passengers could be screened on Sunday when people travel home after the holiday, breaking a record set in June.

Regarding delays and cancellations, Buttigieg gloated that “the Department of Transportation has your back.”

“Know that the Department of Transportation is here to support you,” the Biden official claimed.

However, social media users weren’t pleased with Buttigieg’s lack of awareness to read the room.

If you’re taking a flight this year. Just know these with DEI, we may not have the best crew with experience, but damn sure remember we have the most diverse 😂😂😂😂. Never ever flying again — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) November 21, 2023

Here's a few things to know:

1. We have a Sec of Trans who's completely unqualified

2. Most of the people appointed to take care of you are DE&I hires

3. If someone steals from your luggage who isn't a white male, that's social justice — The Wizard of Int (@TheWizardOfInt) November 21, 2023

Talks about American holiday travel.

**uses Air China plane in video** — Christopher (@Chris_Loveless2) November 21, 2023

1st. Any issues are not my fault.

2nd. Any issues are racist.

3rd. If it’s not racist, your problems are climate problems (there’s a storm this week).

4th. I’m gay, so it’s not my fault — AuburnMomof5 🦅🐆🌳 (@AuburnMomof5) November 21, 2023

You fail as Transortation secretary and my flight will more than likely be delayed, cancelled or possibly hit the ground. — Mr30Below (@mr30below) November 21, 2023



