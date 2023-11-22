Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all
You Can Thank Pete Buttigieg For Your Thanksgiving Travel Nightmares

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 22, 2023 8:30 PM
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

As Americans gear up for one of the busiest travel days of the year, many struggle to get where they’re going as thousands of flights get canceled. At the same time, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg brags about his so-called “accomplishments.” 

This week, Buttigieg made a public service announcement touting the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) handling of the upcoming hectic travel days. 

“[S]o far this year, our aviation system is handling the increased volume well,” the Biden official said. “In fact, cancellations are lower than they were before the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, thousands have had their plans scrapped due to the reality of unorganized transportation methods. 

According to NBC News, over 2,000 flights have been canceled as 55.4 million Americans are trying to travel for Thanksgiving this year. 

Buttigieg said he expects over five million travelers to be screened across airports before Thursday. The administration also said 2.9 million passengers could be screened on Sunday when people travel home after the holiday, breaking a record set in June. 

Regarding delays and cancellations, Buttigieg gloated that “the Department of Transportation has your back.” 

“Know that the Department of Transportation is here to support you,” the Biden official claimed. 

However, social media users weren’t pleased with Buttigieg’s lack of awareness to read the room. 

PETE BUTTIGIEG

