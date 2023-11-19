Israel Sends Cowardly Hamas Leaders a Message
Tipsheet

Jack Smith Compares Himself to a 'Saint' During Court Briefings Against Trump

Sarah Arnold
November 19, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Special Counsel Jack Smith compared himself to a "saint" while describing former President Trump's court briefings. 

Smith's office "asked an appeals court to impose a gag order on Donald Trump after he attacked special counsel Jack Smith and his family in a speech last week." 

According to the filed brief, Smith cited King Henry II of England's ostensible remarks that prompted four of his knights to kill the Archbishop of Canterbury. 

More from the Western Journal: 

Repeated attacks are often understood as a signal to act—just as King Henry II's remark, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?' resulted in Thomas à Becket's murder." Henry II's question, "Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?" supposedly prompted four knights to travel from Normandy to Canterbury to kill Becket. The king's proclamation wasn't a direct order as much as a rhetorical question. "Knights loyal to the king will rid the king of the priest," is the answer. Henry had a long-running feud with Becket, and Henry had Becket indirectly killed, as the story goes. Two years after Becket was murdered, he was canonized. Becket's martyrdom inspired everything from Chaucer's "The Canterbury Tales" to T.S. Eliot's drama "Murder in the Cathedral."

Smith using the similarities of Saint Thomas Becket to describe himself is the same as President Joe Biden comparing himself to the little girls he likes to sniff.

It just goes to show the high pedestal Democrats put themselves on. 

Smith declared that Trump's "targeted disparagement" could be dangerous despite the former president never calling or inciting violence. 

Recently, Trump alluded to the idea that Smith will end up in the looney bin "by the time my next term as President is successfully completed." He also has called Smith "deranged" and a "Trump-hating prosecutor."

The gag order, initially imposed by Judge Tanya Chutkan, is pending appeal.

The Left has been out to silence Trump since he first ran for president against failed Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He has been shunned and beaten down because the Democratic Party knows he is a real threat to them— and it is only a matter of time before 45 takes back the White House. 

