Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead At 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96, according to a statement by The Carter Center.

On Sunday, President Jimmy Carter's wife died peacefully after being admitted into Hospice care on Friday. She is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," President Carter said. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

A biography of Carter given to the White House Historical Association describes Carter as having a "quiet, friendly manner," which made her "an effective campaigner" for the 39th president.

As the First Lady of Georgia, she created what she called "a more caring society," according to a biography by The Carter Center, a nonprofit she and Jimmy Carter co-founded in 1982.

"An activist first lady with her own bold agenda, she created a distinct East Wing office from which she set about helping disadvantaged people. Her efforts challenged age discrimination for older adults, encouraged opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, and advanced women's equality," the Center states. "Above all, she devoted herself to improving treatment and services for those coping with mental health conditions, a cause she adopted when her husband was governor and that remained her priority for the rest of her life."

The former president praised his wife’s achievements for devoting herself to several social causes including programs that supported health care resources, human rights, social justice and the needs of elderly people.

In May 2023, it was announced she was diagnosed with dementia.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," the Carter Center said in a statement.