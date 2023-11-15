Watch What Happens When a Republican Questions Christopher Wray On FBI Informants At J6

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) attempted to question FBI Director Christopher Wray about two vehicles he described as “ghost buses” that arrived in the early hours of Jan. 6, 2021, in D.C.

On Wednesday, Higgins asked Wray about unmarked “ghost busses” allegedly at the Capitol on J6 that were being used to transport agents. However, Democrat Glenn Ivey (D-MD) interrupted, demanding Wray’s microphone to be cut off so that Wray did not have to answer the question.

“This has run over the time,” Ivey claimed.

Higgins wrapped up his questioning with a final warning to the FBI director: “Your day is coming, Mr. Wray.”

Last November, Wray testified before Congress on threats facing US national security.

During his testimony, Higgins asked Wray about the plainclothes FBI agents dressed as Trump supporters inside the Capitol building before the doors opened on J6.

“Did the FBI have confidential human sources embedded within the January 6 protesters on January 6, 2021?” Higgins asked.

However, Wray refused to answer the question.

What should have been a simple “yes” or “no” answer, turned into Wray dodging the Republican’s question, alluding that the FBI did have informants planted within the sea of protestors.

Higgins cited a former FBI assistant director, Steven D’Antuono, who recently testified before the House Judiciary Committee that FBI informants attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on J6 as lawmakers met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Republican also quoted an FBI informant who said under oath that he had “marched to the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members on Jan. 6.”