Why Hunter Biden Wants to Subpoena Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 15, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Hunter Biden's legal team has called on the federal judge overseeing his Delaware firearms case to subpoena former President Trump, claiming he plotted to pressure the Justice Department against the President's son.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden's attorney, Abby Lowell, requested U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika to investigate whether Trump and former Attorney General Bill Barr, former acting Deputy AG Richard Donoghue, and former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen conspired to coordinate with House Republicans to access Hunter's bank records to persuade the outcome of an unrelated case.

More from Lowell's case:

The initial investigation was born out of a wider probe into Mr. Biden's taxes and foreign business dealings. Public reporting reveals certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied by then-President Trump to Messrs. Rosen, Donoghue, and Barr in relation to an investigation of Mr. Biden. Mr. Biden seeks specific information from three former DOJ officials and the former President that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration, in violation of Mr. Biden's Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution. It is clear no measure of charges against [Hunter] Biden will ever be enough to appease Chairman Comer and Smith and their MAGA allies. As anyone can readily tell, it is not just pressure from within the Trump-era Executive Branch that is the problem; it is also incessant, unrelenting outside interference from congressional Republicans and their allies in the prosecutorial process.

The request is now before Noreika as Hunter Biden is currently negotiating the terms of a plea deal related to tax fraud and a felony gun possession charge.

Earlier this year, IRS and FBI whistleblowers alleged political interference in their investigation of Hunter Biden's tax fraud scandal. IRS agent Gary Shapley claimed his team was prevented from taking further steps that could have proved President Joe Biden and his son committed several wrongdoings. 

Hunter Biden agreed to a sweetheart plea deal that would have allowed him to avoid prosecution on gun charges if he promised to stay out of trouble for two years. However, the deal fell apart after a judge questioned the arrangement. The deal would have kept the Biden crime family out of the headlines as the 2024 election neared. 

