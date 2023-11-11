Hundreds of Illegal Aliens Chant 'Biden! Biden! Biden!' As They Approach the U.S. Border

Thousands of illegal migrants are making their way to the open United States border as President Joe Biden continues to roll out the red carpet for their arrival.

The illegal aliens heading for the U.S. chanted, "Biden! Biden! Biden!" Because they know this is their opportunity to walk right into the country, no questions asked.

In Huixtla, Mexico, a caravan of migrants celebrate @JoeBiden & his enabler @RubenGallego for opening our borders.



2,000 miles away, Arizonans brace for the entry of more unvetted immigrants that we cannot feed or house.



It doesn’t have to be like this. pic.twitter.com/3FFD1IMlb5 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 10, 2023

According to reports, the mass of illegal migrants is only 2,000 miles away from Arizona. They will arrive at the U.S. border within less than a week.

Biden has claimed he will implement "consequences for illegal entry." However, that has yet to clearly deter migrants from entering the U.S., as numbers at the border are expected to rise again in the coming weeks.

Since Biden entered office, nearly 10 million migrants have crossed the U.S. border illegally, putting the lives of Americans at risk.

D.C. Democrats continue to neglect the nation's border despite focusing on invasions of other countries. Biden repeatedly lies, claiming the southern border is closed, but videos and photos prove otherwise. In fact, one of the first things Biden did when he entered office was dismantle Trump-era policies that kept encounters at the border at ease.

Last week, I reported that a massive caravan carrying approximately 7,000 illegal aliens was heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since the Biden Administration took over, the president's reckless policies have caused human trafficking to flourish and deadly drugs such as fentanyl to pour into the innocent lives of Americans as laws are being ignored.

Biden is responsible for the devastation the U.S. faces each day the border remains wide open.

"President Biden has done more to reopen the border to illegal immigrants and stimulate the human smuggling industry," Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said.