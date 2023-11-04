GOP Warns Americans to 'Brace for Impact' As Caravan Carrying Thousands of Illegals Heads for the Border

As President Joe Biden's southern border crisis continues to spiral out of control, Republicans are warning of a massive caravan carrying thousands of illegal migrants that is heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Associated Press, at this time, approximately 7,000 illegal aliens are on the caravan— up from 5,000 earlier this week. One of the organizers said the migrants are traveling from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, and Venezuela.

This will make the largest caravan since last summer. However, it marks a fraction of the numbers Border Patrol agents will encounter over a month.

More details on the caravans from Fox News Digital:

Caravans have been a regular feature at the border in recent years, heading to the border in both the Trump and Biden administrations. They often break up on their way to the border, with migrants either seeking relief in Mexico or moving to the U.S. border to seek entry in smaller groups. But the images of the enormous numbers of people heading to the border offer a snapshot of how many have surged into the U.S. under the Biden administration.

Republicans are blaming the latest surge in immigrants storming the U.S. border on the Biden Administration as the country grapples with a historic crisis.

One of the first things Biden did when he entered office was dismantle Trump-era policies that kept encounters at the southern border at ease.

In response to the thousands illegally crossing the border, wreaking havoc on the nation, the Biden Administration said that it would restore asylum pathways that were demolished under former President Trump.

Biden has claimed he will implement "consequences for illegal entry," however, that has yet to deter migrants from coming into the U.S. as numbers at the border are expected to rise again in the coming weeks.

House Homeland Security Counterterrorism Subcommittee Chairman August Pfluger admitted that caravans know that there are "no consequences for illegal entry into the U.S."

"The President's policies have incentivized millions of illegal crossings, and I am extremely concerned about the heightened risk of terrorism due to the wide-open southern border. President Biden must enforce our existing laws to secure the border, disincentivize illegal migration flows, and safeguard our national security," he told Fox News Digital.

The Biden Administration requested Congress to pass a $14 billion legislation to "fix" the crisis at the border, which would allow for the increased use of expedited removal of those in the country illegally and hire more Border Patrol agents.

"The Biden administration has rolled out the welcome mat for migrants heading to the U.S., allowing for eight million to illegally cross under his watch so far," Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said. "Now thousands more have set foot toward our country because, according to the caravan's leader, 'Biden has lost control of the border.'"

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX.) is also warning about the thousands of illegal aliens making their way to the U.S. amid a terrorist war in the Middle East.

"With the radical Islamic terrorism sweeping the Middle East, border security is now more important than ever. Just last year, 736 people on the terrorist watch list tried to get into our country — and those are just the ones we know about," Cruz said. "The Biden Border Crisis is threatening Americans, and this caravan is just the latest disaster in the long list of Biden's failures."