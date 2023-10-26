Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Whither ‘The Onion’ - Leftist Activism Becomes Prioritized Over Humor
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Tipsheet

MTG Announces Resolution to Censure Rashida Tlaib After Siding With Hamas Terrorists

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 26, 2023 3:00 PM

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is pulling out all of the stops to hold a radical Squad member responsible for adding fuel to the anti-Israel fire following attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists. 

Advertisement

On Thursday, Greene introduced a resolution before the House, demanding a formal censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) after she defended the terrorist group’s onslaught on Israel. 

“I introduced my censure resolution just a bit ago on the House floor censuring Rashida Tlaib. Rashida Tlaib is the most antisemitic, anti-American, anti-Israel member of Congress, and no member of Congress for the United States of America should hate Israel and hate America,” MTG stated. “This resolution will be voted on on the House floor next week, and I encourage all my Republican colleagues and Democrats to vote to censure Rashida Tlaib.” 

MTG is encouraging new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to authorize a vote on the motion, which would not affect Tlaib’s ability to vote but would see her formally censured in front of her colleagues on the House floor to formally mark the lower chamber's disapproval of her public statements and conduct.

The censure also accuses Tlaib of working with anti-Israel groups as they “led an insurrection” of an office building on Capitol Hill. 

The Squad member has repeatedly dodged questions on where she stands in the war between Israel and Hamas, but hasn't stopped repeated debunked claims about Israel's conduct amid strikes against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. 

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Last week, Tlaib participated in a demonstration that called for a “ceasefire” to prevent Israel from retaliating after the Hamas massacre which killed more than 1,400 Israelis. 

One of Tlaib's fellow Democrats even condemned her refusal to correct her false statements, saying that anyone who trusts information from a terrorist group is "deeply concerning."

“All of those things have turned out to be inaccurate. U.S. intelligence is saying that,” Rep. Jared Mostowitz (D-FL) said. “And any member of Congress who continues to trust Hamas’s information over U.S. information is obviously deeply concerning. It’s been disgusting; what happened in that hospital issue with the media was disgusting; it exposed all sorts of anti-Semitism. I guess we can dispel with the lie Jews control the media.”

Tags: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement