MTG Announces Resolution to Censure Rashida Tlaib After Siding With Hamas Terrorists

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is pulling out all of the stops to hold a radical Squad member responsible for adding fuel to the anti-Israel fire following attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

On Thursday, Greene introduced a resolution before the House, demanding a formal censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) after she defended the terrorist group’s onslaught on Israel.

“I introduced my censure resolution just a bit ago on the House floor censuring Rashida Tlaib. Rashida Tlaib is the most antisemitic, anti-American, anti-Israel member of Congress, and no member of Congress for the United States of America should hate Israel and hate America,” MTG stated. “This resolution will be voted on on the House floor next week, and I encourage all my Republican colleagues and Democrats to vote to censure Rashida Tlaib.”

READ my full resolution to CENSURE Rashida Tlaib https://t.co/lLCDFPfEdy pic.twitter.com/mpcN50pGVz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 26, 2023

MTG is encouraging new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to authorize a vote on the motion, which would not affect Tlaib’s ability to vote but would see her formally censured in front of her colleagues on the House floor to formally mark the lower chamber's disapproval of her public statements and conduct.

The censure also accuses Tlaib of working with anti-Israel groups as they “led an insurrection” of an office building on Capitol Hill.

The Squad member has repeatedly dodged questions on where she stands in the war between Israel and Hamas, but hasn't stopped repeated debunked claims about Israel's conduct amid strikes against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Tlaib participated in a demonstration that called for a “ceasefire” to prevent Israel from retaliating after the Hamas massacre which killed more than 1,400 Israelis.

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.



Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

One of Tlaib's fellow Democrats even condemned her refusal to correct her false statements, saying that anyone who trusts information from a terrorist group is "deeply concerning."

“All of those things have turned out to be inaccurate. U.S. intelligence is saying that,” Rep. Jared Mostowitz (D-FL) said. “And any member of Congress who continues to trust Hamas’s information over U.S. information is obviously deeply concerning. It’s been disgusting; what happened in that hospital issue with the media was disgusting; it exposed all sorts of anti-Semitism. I guess we can dispel with the lie Jews control the media.”