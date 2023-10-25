California Council Meeting Explodes Over Passed Resolution Blaming Israel After Hamas Attack

A Richmond, California, city council erupted in chaos after a pro-Palestinian resolution was passed, accusing Israel of "ethnic cleansing."

In a 5-1 vote, a Bay Area city council passed a resolution that supports Palestinians in Gaza after nearly seven hours of emotional debates over the war in Israel.

The measure states Palestinians are "currently facing a campaign of ethnic cleansing and collective punishment by the state of Israel."

According to the Chronicle, several attendees chanted, "Free free Palestine!" Others pleaded with the board to "not greenlight the endless attempts to kill more Jews."

People at the meeting also reportedly wore T-shirts and scarves representing the Palestinians and carried blue-and-white Israeli flags. Emotions were high during the session when attendees shouted over the speaker.

The resolution added that the "state of Israel is engaging in collective punishment against the Palestinian people in Gaza in response to Hamas attacks on Israel," citing Israel's restriction of electricity, water, and other medical supplies.

More from the resolution:

Israel is now engaged in an ethnic cleansing campaign by explicitly requiring 2 million Palestinians to leave Gaza immediately or risk being bombed in their homes by the Israeli army," the resolution says, calling for the "immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the safe passage of substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza," the "immediate release of all Israeli hostages taken by Hamas" and an "end to Israeli apartheid and the occupation and blockade of Palestinian land by Israeli military forces.

The resolution concluded by saying it "opposes all existing and any future military aid to Israel."

According to Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez, the resolution is not antisemitic.

"There has not been one single word that says we are against the Jewish people," he said. "If it sounds one-sided, it's because it voices a narrative that has been ignored."

Martinez also used the opportunity to take pictures with supporters of Palestine.