Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Key Inflation Gauge Brings More Bad Economic News
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Tipsheet

Newsom Holds Surprise Meeting With Xi Jinping to Push Radical Climate Change Agenda

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 25, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli


Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is taking heat for meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing that focused on "climate change" and fentanyl. 

On Wednesday, Newsom continued his weeklong tour of China, where he continues to climate fear-mongering people into thinking the world is nearing its end. 

Advertisement

"I'm here in expectation, as you suggest, of turning the page, of renewing our friendship and re-engaging (on) foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future," Newsom said in brief opening remarks ahead of his meeting with Wang Yi, China's top diplomat. 

The California Democrat and Xi discussed several ways to "accelerate our progress on climate change in meaningful and substantive ways." 

The two also reportedly talked about fentanyl and increased rates of it coming into the U.S. from the southern border. China poses a significant factor in the deadly drug production, which is then shipped to other parts of the world. However, Republicans have accused Beijing of fueling the flow of the drug cartels that have poured into the U.S. through the border. 

Xi reportedly told Newsom that the meeting will "enhance mutual understanding" on developing relations between the U.S. and China.

"I hope your visit will enhance mutual understanding between the two sides and play a positive role in expanding cooperation between China and California and promoting the healthy and stable development of Sino-U.S. relations," Xi added, according to China's state broadcaster CCTV.

However, critics slammed Newsom's trip, saying that China is not a trusted ally of the United States. 

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

"Gavin Newsom will travel to China to talk climate change with communists, but he won't meet with California's fossil fuel workers who have lost their jobs due to his policies," Daniel Turner, founder of nonprofit Power The Future, wrote on X. 

He criticized "radical green groups and the ideologues who fund them," saying, "Newsom flew to China on a plane powered by fossil fuels, then drove an electric vehicle powered by fossil fuels, all while fear-mongering about climate change."

RNC Research also pointed out that the Democrat governor's trip came as Biden failed to arrange a meeting with his counterpart in China:


Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students Rebecca Downs
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement