Newsom Holds Surprise Meeting With Xi Jinping to Push Radical Climate Change Agenda





Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is taking heat for meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing that focused on "climate change" and fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Newsom continued his weeklong tour of China, where he continues to climate fear-mongering people into thinking the world is nearing its end.

"I'm here in expectation, as you suggest, of turning the page, of renewing our friendship and re-engaging (on) foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future," Newsom said in brief opening remarks ahead of his meeting with Wang Yi, China's top diplomat.

The California Democrat and Xi discussed several ways to "accelerate our progress on climate change in meaningful and substantive ways."

The two also reportedly talked about fentanyl and increased rates of it coming into the U.S. from the southern border. China poses a significant factor in the deadly drug production, which is then shipped to other parts of the world. However, Republicans have accused Beijing of fueling the flow of the drug cartels that have poured into the U.S. through the border.

Xi reportedly told Newsom that the meeting will "enhance mutual understanding" on developing relations between the U.S. and China.

"I hope your visit will enhance mutual understanding between the two sides and play a positive role in expanding cooperation between China and California and promoting the healthy and stable development of Sino-U.S. relations," Xi added, according to China's state broadcaster CCTV.

However, critics slammed Newsom's trip, saying that China is not a trusted ally of the United States.

"Gavin Newsom will travel to China to talk climate change with communists, but he won't meet with California's fossil fuel workers who have lost their jobs due to his policies," Daniel Turner, founder of nonprofit Power The Future, wrote on X.

He criticized "radical green groups and the ideologues who fund them," saying, "Newsom flew to China on a plane powered by fossil fuels, then drove an electric vehicle powered by fossil fuels, all while fear-mongering about climate change."

RNC Research also pointed out that the Democrat governor's trip came as Biden failed to arrange a meeting with his counterpart in China:

Biden has been saying for more than a year that he will meet with Xi “soon.”

Biden has been saying for more than a year that he will meet with Xi "soon."




