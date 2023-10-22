Axios Claims GOP Is Lying About the Southern Border Being Open

If you don't believe the Southern border is in shambles, you live under a rock.

Or rely on Left-leaning outlets for your news.

According to an Axios report, Republicans are feeding Americans lies regarding the US- Mexico border.

Titled “The myth of a U.S.-Mexico "open border,” Axios States that by @using the term "open border," conservatives are suggesting that anyone can get into the U.S. without much hassle. But the reality is the southern border is more fortified than it's ever been.”

More from Axios:

As the Biden administration grapples with the soaring number of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, conservative pundits and politicians have upped accusations that some Democrats support "open border" policies. The U.S.-Mexico border became more militarized over the years. Still, a significant clampdown occurred during the Clinton administration with Operation Gatekeeper and Operation Hold-the-Line, which greatly expanded patrols in Texas and California.

The report claims the US hasn't had an open border since the 1920s. It accuses GOP presidential candidates of repeating “false” claims that President Joe Biden supports open borders.

However, not just conservatives have spoken out against Biden’s open border policies.

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams has begged the president to intervene and take action against the millions of illegal migrants crossing the border.

