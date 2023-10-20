Seven Republicans Offer to Be Censured to Make Jim Jordan Next Speaker

As Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) saw his Speaker nomination end after three failed votes, several Republicans are offering to censure themselves to pave the way for him to take over the role.

On Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL.) joined six other Republicans in preparing to go to battle to ensure Jordan becomes Speaker of the House.

In a letter to House Republicans, the GOP members said they are willing to be suspended, censured, or removed from the Conference to save Jordan's sinking ship.

"If the holdouts who refuse to vote for Speaker-Designate Jim Jordan would be willing to 'vote with the team' and elect him the 56th House Speaker, we are prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference to accomplish this objective," the letter posted to Gaetz' X account read.

Seven of the eight Republicans who voted to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) signed the letter.

"We understand that some in the Conference wish to punish us," the lawmakers wrote.

However, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO.) did not vote for Jordan in any of the three ballots and told Politico that his name being included in the letter was a "mistake."

"This was a mistake. Congressman Buck had not agreed to sign this letter, and his name has since been removed. His position remains unchanged," a spokesman for Buck said.

He claimed it was a "misunderstanding" because he "helped draft a letter during the last speaker vote."

More from the letter:

The recent passage of the Motion to Vacate the Speaker has cause rancor, hurt feelings, and acrimony in the House Republican Conference. While we stand by our actions, it is our goal to proceed forward with our colleagues, our teammates, and our fellow Republicans in a manner that embraces reconciliation. It has been suggested the Conference cannot move forward until there are consequences for each of us. While we violated no rule of either the House or Republican Conference, we understand some in the Conference wish to punish us. What unites us as Republicans is more important than our disagreements. We must now come together to elect Jim Jordan. We office this sincerely with the hope of unity with purpose. Our fidelity to Republican virtues and principles remains unwavering.

Ultimately, 25 Republicans voted against Jordan on Friday, giving him the lowest percentage of votes for the majority party's nominee for speaker since 1859.