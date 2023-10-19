Democrat Threatens to Call Cops On Reporter Rather Than Just Answer Tough Questions

Democrat Congressman Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) threatened to call the police after a reporter attempted to ask him tough questions about the terrorist group Hamas's attack on Israel.

Earlier this week, Allred tried to intimidate a citizen journalist with jail time after he questioned the Democrat about his support of Hamas in the hallway of a congressional building.

"Congressman Allred, do you regret calling for the release of millions of dollars to Hamas?" the citizen journalist asked.

In 2021, Allred reportedly backed the release of millions of dollars that potentially funded Hamas's deadly attack on Israel and defunding the Jewish country's Iron Dome. He signed a letter urging the Biden Administration to unfreeze funds to the West Bank, controlled by the Palestinian Authority, where Hamas gained control in 2007.

"I'll get the Capitol Police for you," Allred responded. "You're on federal property; stop doing this."

The journalist remained diligent and continued to press the Democrat on his support for Hamas, asking if he regrets "voting against Iron Dome funding after Hamas attacked Israel with rockets aimed at civilians."

Allred began getting irate, shouting at the journalist to stop recording, or he would call the Capitol Police.

"Why are you standing with Hamas over Israel?" The journalist asked once more as a female aide walking with the congressman told the reporter that he was not allowed to film inside the congressional building.

However, the Daily Caller noted that, according to House rules, "[v]ideotaping and audio recording are permitted in the public areas of the House and Senate office buildings."

In next year's election, Allred is running for Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX.).

Polls show Cruz leading Allred by five points. According to a University of Texas at Tyler survey, 42 percent of registered voters would vote for Cruz, while 37 percent would vote for Allred.