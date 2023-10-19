Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators
Here's Why DHS Just Suspended a Security Officer Tasked With Vetting Asylum Seekers
Confirmed: Gaza Hospital Death Toll Outrageously Exaggerated
State Department Issues Rare Alert
'This Is Just the Beginning': UK School Becomes First in the World to...
Jim Banks Sure Has a Lot to Say About Move to Empower Acting...
Pentagon: US Navy Intercepted Missiles Out of Yemen Potentially Headed to Israel
Senate Passes Resolution Supporting Israel, But There's a Catch
Go Woke, Go Broke: Lingerie Company Ditches 'Feminist' Marketing After Sales Drop
Mitt Romney Goes After Another Republican Contender for President
JK Rowling Says She’ll ‘Happily’ Do Prison Time for This
Hilarious: Canadian Conservative Leader Calmly Destroys Reporter While Eating an Apple
Israel Is at War But There Are Still Smiles Amid the Grief
Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill
Tipsheet

Democrat Threatens to Call Cops On Reporter Rather Than Just Answer Tough Questions

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 19, 2023 5:30 PM
Townhall Media

Democrat Congressman Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) threatened to call the police after a reporter attempted to ask him tough questions about the terrorist group Hamas's attack on Israel. 

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Allred tried to intimidate a citizen journalist with jail time after he questioned the Democrat about his support of Hamas in the hallway of a congressional building.

"Congressman Allred, do you regret calling for the release of millions of dollars to Hamas?" the citizen journalist asked. 

In 2021, Allred reportedly backed the release of millions of dollars that potentially funded Hamas's deadly attack on Israel and defunding the Jewish country's Iron Dome. He signed a letter urging the Biden Administration to unfreeze funds to the West Bank, controlled by the Palestinian Authority, where Hamas gained control in 2007.

"I'll get the Capitol Police for you," Allred responded. "You're on federal property; stop doing this." 

The journalist remained diligent and continued to press the Democrat on his support for Hamas, asking if he regrets "voting against Iron Dome funding after Hamas attacked Israel with rockets aimed at civilians."

Allred began getting irate, shouting at the journalist to stop recording, or he would call the Capitol Police.

Recommended

Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
Advertisement

"Why are you standing with Hamas over Israel?" The journalist asked once more as a female aide walking with the congressman told the reporter that he was not allowed to film inside the congressional building. 

However, the Daily Caller noted that, according to House rules, "[v]ideotaping and audio recording are permitted in the public areas of the House and Senate office buildings."

In next year's election, Allred is running for Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX.). 

Polls show Cruz leading Allred by five points. According to a University of Texas at Tyler survey, 42 percent of registered voters would vote for Cruz, while 37 percent would vote for Allred. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
Mitt Romney Goes After Another Republican Contender for President Rebecca Downs
Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators Katie Pavlich
Here's Why a Veteran State Dept. Official Just Resigned Spencer Brown
Jim Banks Sure Has a Lot to Say About Move to Empower Acting Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry Rebecca Downs
JK Rowling Says She’ll ‘Happily’ Do Prison Time for This Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
Advertisement