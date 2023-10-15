Why Israel Had to Postpone Its Ground Invasion of Gaza
Tipsheet

Clemson Students Protest Against Tampons Being Distributed In Men's Bathrooms

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 15, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

A massive group of Clemson students protested against the university's decision to remove feminine hygiene products from men's restrooms after a conservative student group complained. 

In response to complaints, roughly 50 protestors marched through campus holding signs that read, "Destigmatize menstruation" and "Hello, it's the 21st century," demanding the school to supply men's bathrooms with tampons. 

"If you weren't aware already, Clemson University has tampon/pad dispensers in the MEN'S restrooms located in Cooper Library. We truly live in a [clown] world," the conservative group tweeted. 

"Take Back Pride," the group that organized the protest, claimed the removal of famine hygiene products from men's restrooms was "unjustly," claiming that the dispensaries were vandalized with "hateful slurs towards the transgender community" before the university removed "all traces of their existence."

The progressive woke group demanded "formal repercussions" for the Clemson College Republicans who "jeopardized the safety" of the alphabet people. 

On the contrary, Trevor Tiedeman, chairman of the conservative group, defended the group's complaints, saying, "Men are men. Women are women" and that "men can not menstruate."

"We have simply stood up for biological reality," Tiedeman added. "They reject what we believe, and so they want us to get removed from campus."

The New York Post noted that, according to a Clemson spokesperson, the college does not plan on reinstalling the machines.

Tags: WOKE

