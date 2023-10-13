Republican Congressman Sends Rashida Tlaib a Message
Watch Biden Trip While Climbing Stairs… Again

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 13, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Another day, another embarrassing thing our President of the United States did on the global stage for the whole world to witness. 

President Joe Biden tripped on several steps while trying to climb a short staircase while making his way to a podium during a visit to Philadelphia. 

Nearly face-planting, Biden was waving to the crowd at the Tioga Marine Terminal when he attempted to walk up just a few stairs when he suddenly tripped.

The 80-year-old President appeared to stumble more than once before finally reaching the podium. 

Biden was in Philadelphia to tout his economic agenda, which, looking at history, will most likely make inflation and prices at the pump worse. 

Amid a brutal war between Israel and Palestine, which killed more than 900 people, including at least 25 Americans, Biden thought it was the right time to push the dangers of so-called “climate change.” 

Facing another physically challenging moment, Biden also appeared to have difficulty getting his message across. 

While claiming that climate change is “the only existential threat to humanity,” Biden began talking about the next generation but seemed to lose track of thought before moving on to the next thing. 

“Our kids are gonna be, and our grandkids are gonna be… anyway…” Biden mumbled.

The President also claimed climate change is “the only existential threat to humanity.” Meanwhile, the U.S. is facing a potential nuclear war, and Israelis are being brutally murdered by a terrorist group funded by Iran with the U.S.’s money. 

