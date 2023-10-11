Major Left-Leaning Media Outlet Ordered Reporters to Avoid Describing Hamas As 'Terrorists'

There goes another day where the liberal mainstream media insensitivity botched the covering of quite literally anything newsworthy.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise when Left-leaning outlets try to tamper down reporting about the heinous attacks against Israel led by terrorist groups whose one goal is to kill innocent lives in the most brutal manner they can.

Canada's largest state-sponsored news organization ordered its reporters to go easy on Hamas by telling them to avoid describing them as "terrorists."

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) claimed using the term "terrorist" when referring to Hamas is an opinion, not a fact.

However, the out-of-touch liberal outlet failed to mention that Hamas is responsible for murdering over 700 Israelis, raping women, kidnapping children, and mutilating bodies in the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

This is just another example of the Left making excuses and accepting antisemitism.

According to leaked emails from CBC's director of journalistic standards, George Achi, strict guidelines include not referring "to militants, soldiers or anyone else as 'terrorists.' The notion of terrorism remains heavily politicized and is part of the story."

"Even when quoting/clipping a government or a source referring to fighters as 'terrorists,' we should add context to ensure the audience understands this is opinion, not fact," the email continues.

In addition, Achi ordered journalists not to describe Gaza as an independent territory since 2005.

"Please do not describe 2005 as 'the end of the occupation' as Israel has maintained control over airspace, seafront, and virtually all movement into or out of the area," his email read. "Our description should be fact-based, referring to the end of permanent Israeli military presence on the ground."

