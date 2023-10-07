Liberal Media Visibly Flustered After Learning Joe Biden's Underwater Polling Numbers

No matter what the liberal media wants you to believe about President Joe Biden, they can't hide that his approval rating is too far gone to repair.

On Friday's episode of Morning Joe, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was left in shock after learning Biden's polling numbers are looking bleak as the president seeks another four years in office.

Referring to a recent Gallup poll, the liberal host was forced to admit that Republicans have a significant lead in several issues, such as national security.

"There's been one poll after another poll after another poll this week that has shown that the Republicans are just absolutely bashing Democrats when it comes to issues," Scarborough said. "In fact, Gallup had a poll a few days ago where they reported the largest gap between Republicans and Democrats since they started taking these polls."

According to the poll titled "Neither Party Well-Liked," nearly 60 percent of Democrats have an unfavorable view of the party. In comparison, 56 percent of respondents feel the same about the Republican Party.

However, Republicans have an edge when it comes to the majority of issues.

Fifty-three percent of Americans think the Republican Party will more effectively save and preserve the nation's democracy in the upcoming years. Meanwhile, only 39 percent believe Democrats have a better shot.

Regarding national security, 57 percent of Americans trust the GOP more to protect the U.S. from international terrorism and military threats, while only 35 prefer Democrats to take charge on this issue.

This was the largest gap since Gallup began asking the question in 2002.

Scarborough took several digs at former President Trump, suggesting the Republican Party should ditch him since they have a massive lead over the Left.

"It's amazing the advantage Republicans have going into this election on the issues, and yet Donald Trump keeps dragging them down," the MSNBC host claimed.

However, polls indicate that Trump is the reason for the Republican Party dominating the polls.

Despite being politically targeted and having to spend the majority of his campaign time and money in court, Trump holds a massive lead over Biden and his GOP opponents.

According to a Marquette Law School survey, 51 percent of voters prefer Trump in the White House, compared to 48 percent who want Biden to serve another four years.

