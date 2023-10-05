Ann Coulter Throws Cold Water on Gaetz's Victory Lap Over McCarthy
Tipsheet

Is Hunter Biden's New Haircut a Way to Cheat the System?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 05, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Hunter Biden was seen sporting a new prison-ready haircut this week before his court date, and some have opinions about the sudden change in style. 

Co-host of Fox News' “The Five,” Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned Hunter Biden’s new close-cut hairstyle — far different from how he usually wears his hair— as he arrived for his latest court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, to plead "not guilty" to a set of felony charges related to his purchase of a firearm. 

Pirro said that the haircut “can’t be a coincidence,” suggesting that Hunter Biden’s buzz cut was an intentional decision to circumvent drug testing on his hair.

The host pointed out that human hair can “maintain” the markers of drug use for “a significant amount of time.” 

“We’ve known Hunter for a long time, and we’ve never seen him with a buzz cut,” Pirro said. “So I happen to think that he’s now represented by an attorney who knows full well that...a lot of drugs move very quickly through your system. But the part of your body that drugs don’t move quickly through is your hair.”

Pirro, who used to be a narcotics judge, said she would often mandate certain defendants undergo drug tests on hair collected from them.

According to Reuters, the judge presiding over Hunter Biden’s case said he has recently tested negative for drugs several times.

However, Pirro noted that Hunter Biden could be "clean" if the tests only sampled urine or blood because some drugs, such as marijuana, can go in and out of your system in less than three days.  

“You can also take pubic hair,” Pirro added, “but we know from the laptop that he happens to take care of himself down there," she quipped of the explicit contents of Hunter's laptop from hell.

Last month, Hunger Biden was indicted on three counts related to a gun purchase he made years ago. He is accused of lying about using drugs on a firearm application to obtain a Colt Cobra .38mm handgun in October 2018. 

As part of the conditions for his pre-trial release, Hunter Biden is allowed to travel with a probation officer but must abstain from using of drugs and alcohol and seek or maintain employment.

The president’s son is no stranger to drug testing, so by now, it's likely he would know how to cheat the system. 

In 2014, Hunter Biden got kicked out of the Navy after testing positive for cocaine in his system. 

However, he tried to blame the incident on two men from Africa instead of taking responsibility for his apparent actions — another example of how Hunter Biden has avoided meaningful accountability for his actions.

