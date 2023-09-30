Biden's Green New Scam Is Coming For More Than Just Your Gas Powered Stove

In the Left's latest radical green energy push, the Biden Administration announced a new restriction on another everyday household item.

The Biden Administration targets home gas-powered furnaces, finding itself in the crosshairs of woke climate change regulators.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Department of Energy announced new standards that, taking place in 2028, will require non-weatherized gas furnaces in homes and mobile homes to achieve an "annual fuel utilization efficiency" of 95 percent.

The DOE claims the new regulations will cut household utility costs by $1.5 billion while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from residences. This is just one effort of the Biden Administration's plan to achieve a 50 to 52 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.

Despite natural gas being less than one-third as expensive as electricity per unit energy basis, the only gas furnaces that would likely survive under the final rule will be more costly and harder to install.

Richard Meyer, the vice president of energy markets, analysis, and standards at the American Gas Association (AGA), told Fox News Digital that there are technical reasons why banning gas furnaces is concerning.

"It has to do with the ability for consumers to be in compliance with this new efficiency standard," Meyer began. "They're going to have to install new equipment to exhaust gas out of their home. These higher efficiency units, or so-called condensing units — a lot of consumers have them in their homes, but a lot of consumers don't. So, this rule would require additional retrofits for a lot of consumers. And those retrofits can be extremely cost prohibitive."

America's everyday items are under attack. Other efforts to achieve its fossil-fuel-free future include banning gas stoves, gas-powered vehicles, washing machines, and meat.

"At the direction of Congress, DOE is continuing to review and finalize energy standards for household appliances, such as residential furnaces, to lower costs for working families by reducing energy use and slashing harmful pollutants in homes across the nation," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. "Today's measure, along with this Administration's past and planned energy efficiency actions, underscores President Biden's commitment to save Americans money and deliver healthier communities."

The Left's goals to be more energy efficient begin by banning everyday items and eliminating air travel, fossil fuels, and nuclear power while reconstructing every building in America.

The Biden Administration has touted its radical climate agenda that has imposed its progressive push on Americans by denying their right to choose what appliance to use or car to drive.

In December, the administration prided itself on taking 110 actions on energy efficiency rules in 2022 alone.