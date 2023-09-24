Zelensky Cozy Ups With the World’s Richest Elites After Begging the U.S. for More Money

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not stopped begging the United States for hundreds of millions to fund his country’s proxy “war” with Russia.

This week, Zelensky showed up in Washington D.C. asking for 46 aid packages from the American government to keep his country well funded— in which he secured another $24 million from American taxpayers.

Zelensky used his time in the U.S. as an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world’s wealthiest elites, a move very well-known to Democrats.

According to the New York Post, the Ukrainian leader attended a swanky soiree arranged by the multi-billionaires at J.P. Morgan.

Mike Bloomberg, worth an estimated $96 billion; Ken Griffin of the Citadel investment empire, worth around $35 billion; Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, worth $20 billion; Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, worth $11 billion; Jona­than Gray, the president of private equity powerhouse Blackstone, worth around $7 billion; Barry Sternlicht, of Starwood Capital; worth about $4 billion; Bill Ackman, the high-profile hedge fund operator, worth nearly $3.6 billion— were all in attendance.

These mega-rich billionaires patted Zelensky on the back for his so-called bravery as Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to wage war.

However, Putin is looking not so bad these days compared to the corruption revealed regarding Ukraine— such as its shady business deals with the Biden family.

“Investing in Ukraine has to be good for you and good for us. I understand capitalism,” Zelensky reportedly told the financiers to secure even more money, allowing Ukraine to sit on a comfortable cushion of funds once the fighting between the two countries ends.

The CEO of the world’s largest money management firm, Black Rock, allegedly had a private sit-down meeting with Zelensky to strategize Ukraine’s struggling money dilemma despite the U.S. putting the country on a pedestal and doling out massive amounts of funds.

The Post noted that Bloomberg “was most engaged, peppering Zelensky with questions about the economy and the historical significance of standing up to dictators.”

The billionaires have “been hired as the country’s financial advisers, and their job is to raise a private investment fund to rebuild Ukraine with the goal of getting some money from the people in that room,” the Post continued.

No one in Congress voted for the U.S.’ involvement in a war, especially since Ukraine is not a historic U.S. ally.

Zelensky said that his country would not have an election next year because it would be an inconvenience to the war and that it would be expensive.

However, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the country, saying it is no longer a democracy.

“The thing is, if you don’t have elections, why in the world would you be supporting a country that’s not a democracy? They ban the political parties. They’ve invaded churches, they’ve arrested priests. So, no, it isn’t a democracy. It’s a corrupt regime. And are the Russians any better? No, the Russians are worse. But at the same time, we don’t always have to pick some side to go beyond,” Paul said. “But the ultimate reason I’m against this is we don’t have the money, and when we borrow more money, it leads to more inflation.”