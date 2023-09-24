Why A Continuing Resolution Puts America on a Suboptimal Path
Democrats Demand Joe Biden to be Given Credit For a ‘Successful’ Economy

Sarah Arnold
September 24, 2023
Prices are soaring once again. Whether at the gas pump or the grocery store, Americans can expect to be paying more in the checkout line thanks to President Joe Biden’s reckless policies and disregard for the well-being of the U.S. 

However, no matter how lousy inflation gets, Democrats will never admit Biden is to blame. 

A “Letter to the Editor” published by the Detroit Free Press demanded that Americans give Biden “credit for fixing U.S. inflation.”

The Left-wing outlet made outlandish claims in regards to the economy, read below: 

Over the past three months, inflation has run at only 2.4%, yet 74% of voters say that inflation is getting worse. Most Republican primary voters say that inflation is going up. The last time we experienced a substantial drop in inflation was during the Reagan years. Overall, prices continued to rise then. However, inflation stabilized at around 4%, much higher than the 2.4% we have now. Yet, as this 1984 poll suggests, voters gave Reagan credit for reducing inflation.

Earlier this month, the president touted his so-called success at bringing hope to the economy, claiming the U.S. has seen the “lowest inflation rate” worldwide despite soaring prices. 

“I've got news for them. America has the strongest economy in the world right now today. Lowest inflation rate among any major economy, 13.5 million new jobs," Biden said. 

However, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest report, the unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent to 3.8 percent in August, the highest level since February 2022. In addition, 736,000 people began looking for jobs last month, the most since January. 

Still, the White House insists Bidenomics is working. 

The article also criticized the GOP, saying the “Republican effort to take from the workers and give to the rich remains MAGA policy while Biden builds an economy from the middle out.”

Under the Trump Administration, however, 160 million Americans were employed, and the unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low. 

Trump’s “Blue-Collar Boom” saw wages grow faster for workers as unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Americans without a high-school diploma hit record lows. 


