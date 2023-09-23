Prominent Doctor Says Biden Wouldn’t Be Able to Answer the Question: ‘Who Is the President of the U.S?’

President Joe Biden’s age has been the center focus of the 2024 race for the White House, with Republicans saying he's “too old” and his administration excusing his erratic behavior.

However, one prominent psychiatrist suggested his age shouldn't be the primary concern because “There are people a lot older who have their marbles and are very intelligent.”

Instead, Dr. Carole Lieberman — who has appeared on Dr. Phil, Fox News, and CNN— said the worry should be that Boden would not pass an essential cognitive health evaluation.

There is “talk about Biden being too old to run, which isn’t really the case,” Lieberman argued. “It’s not about his being too old.”

Liebermann said that age is just a number and that many people around Biden’s 80-year-old age “know history and are able to know how to put this country in a good direction.”

“So it’s not age… It’s about his competency,” Lieberman said. “If he took the test that I was offering him — this mini-mental status test or some other kind of test of competency — there’s no way he would pass.”

According to the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing, the test Lieberman says Biden would fail is an 11-question exam that tests five areas of cognitive function, including orientation, registration, attention and calculation, recall, and language.

The doctor claimed Biden would not even be able to answer the question, “Who is the president of the United States?”

Biden, who will be 81 years old in November, has made headlines almost every week for gaffe after gaffe.

According to a Yahoo/YouGov poll, 67 percent of Americans, including 48 percent of Democrats, think Biden is too old for another four years in office. Meanwhile, only 35 percent believe Vice President Kamala Harris would be ready to become president if necessary.

On the contrary, only 42 percent of Americans think Trump is too old to run again.

Additionally, a CNN poll revealed that 8 in 10 Americans approve of appointing a special counsel to investigate the classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home and his D.C. office, which he used while serving as vice president.

According to the poll conducted by the liberal news outlet, only 18 percent believe that Biden is blameless in the situation. In comparison, 81 percent say the president has at least done something unethical.

This week, Biden fueled American’s concerns that he is not mentally nor physically fit to serve another four years of office.

He nearly knocked down Brazil’s flag before launching into his speech, in which he used note cards for the entire time while participating in a bilateral meeting with far-left President Lula da Silva of Brazil.

He also told a crowd on Thursday that he has been to “every mass shooting” while calling on the U.S. to restrict American’s Second Amendment rights further.