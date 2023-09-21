KJP Hammered Over Catastrophic Border Crisis
Texas Defies Joe Biden, Reinstalls Razor Wire to Keep Illegal Migrants Out

Sarah Arnold
September 21, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik


In the last 24 hours, over 10,000 illegal migrants have crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas illegally— triggering a state of emergency in the small border town. 

To curb the mass migration of illegal aliens into the U.S. from the Texas- Mexico border, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) ordered the reinstallation of razor wire fences after federal officials cut down a previous fence. 

Before sunrise on Thursday, another 250 illegal migrants were waiting to be processed, as hundreds more are expected. The already-overwhelming border has residents declaring this to be the worst crisis they have ever seen. 

Abbott is accusing the Biden Administration of "opening the floodgates" and allowing thousands of illegal migrants to storm the border, wreaking havoc on Texas' shelters and resources. 

"Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings," Abbott tweeted. "Today, the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants."

The Republican governor said he immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings while installing razor wire along the border. 

That same day, Abbott posted a photo of a letter he sent directly to President Joe Biden in November, claiming that the President's policies have caused "an invasion at our border."

The Biden Administration has sent 800 troops to the border to "assist" the Texas National Guardsmen who are already there. 

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas declared a state of emergency as 2,500 people crossed into his town of 29,000 on Monday and 7,200 the week before.

According to Border Patrol data, the Del Rio border sector, where Eagle Pass is, has recorded 317,866 migrant encounters this year. 

A three-year-old boy drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass with his family earlier this week— a warning to residents that the town's hospitals are already becoming overwhelmed. 

NewsNation reported that the line for processing illegal immigrants on Wednesday stretched for five miles and eventually found its way back into Mexico.

Last month, a federal judge ordered Texas to remove razor-wire buoys from the Rio Grande River that have been used to halt the flow of illegal migrants. 

However, a U.S. appeals court later overruled the lower court, allowing Texas to keep the barrier in place.

