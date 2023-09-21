KJP Hammered Over Catastrophic Border Crisis
'Rules For Thee, Not For Me': The Democrat Party's Tried and True Slogan

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 21, 2023 7:45 PM
Democrat hypocrites take their progressive "Do as I say, not as I do" attitude too far after a gubernatorial candidate disses private planes and continues flying on them. 

Mississippi Democrat Brandon Presley quietly deleted a social media post that showed him traveling by private plane, just months after he bashed politicians for using private aircraft, claiming they are not on "the side of the people."

Democrats, who are so used to preaching how "concerned" they are about the environment, love to fear-monger people into not doing things until they realize they must fly coach like the rest of Americans. 

On Tuesday, Presley posted a photo on Facebook showing him and his wife sitting on a private plane alongside the caption, "Wheels up!" 

However, within hours, the post was taken down from social media. 

According to flight records obtained by the Free Beacon, Presley used the private plane to travel from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Greenville on Tuesday morning for his campaign rally. 

The Democrat then flew back to Jackson, where the Democrat appeared Tuesday afternoon— a trip that can be done by car in just two hours.

During a March campaign event, Presley criticized the use of private planes, saying that he would swear off such luxuries to "turn government toward the side of the people."

"Now the other side, they've got planes, and they've got PACs, and they've got all their little—I call them jacuzzi, penny loafer-wearing crowd. They've got them," Presley said at the time. "And all we've got is me and you. But it's enough. … And at the end of the day, we're going to turn government toward the side of the people, once and for all."

"Rules for thee, not for me" is the standard slogan of the Democratic Party, so one cannot be too shocked. 

Remember when COVID-19 was a thing, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) violated her own restaurant capacity restrictions by sitting with a large group of people, even pushing separate tables together so everyone could sit as close together as possible?

Her excuse? Whitmer claimed that she "didn't stop to think about it at the time."

Or how about when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Calif.) weaseled her way into the 2021 Met Gala while wearing a dress that read, "Tax the Rich." 

AOC repeatedly has made it clear how much she hates the rich, but only when she's not getting anything from it. 

At a hefty price of $35,000 per ticket, AOC decided to cozy up to the fashion world's mega elite, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, snagging two free tickets. 

