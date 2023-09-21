KJP Hammered Over Catastrophic Border Crisis
Tipsheet

Biden’s Suffers a Second Awkward Moment In Less Than 24 Hours

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 21, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci


You didn't think President Joe Biden would be able to get through a whole speech without making some embarrassment of himself, did you? 

Biden raised eyebrows for the second time in less than 24 hours after he repeated the same story at a fundraising event just minutes apart "nearly word for word."

During remarks hosted by billionaire real estate heiress Amy Goldman Fowler, the 80-year-old president repeated statements about the 2017 Charlottesville riot and his decision to run for president in 2020. 

Biden must enjoy that story because he told it again only a few moments later. 

"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile, the same exact bile, bile sung in — in Germany in the early '30s. And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed," Biden said. 

According to an official White House transcript, "The former guy [then-President Donald Trump] was asked, 'What do you think would happen?' He was the sitting president. And he said, 'I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.' And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that's when I decided I — I was going to run again."

After telling the crowd how his family urged him to run against former President Trump, Biden said the story for a second time.

"You know, you may remember that you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas, and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process," Biden repeated. "And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, 'There are some very fine people on both sides.' Well, that kept ringing in my head. And so, I couldn't, quite frankly, remain silent any longer." 

Soviet-Born Republican's Exchange With AG Garland Will Give You Chills Townhall Staff
Twitter users had a field day with Biden's cringe-worthy moment, declaring him too old and senile to run again for president. 

"This is normal…. Completely normal," Republican strategist and former Ted Cruz spokesperson Steve Guest tweeted. At the same time, Breitbart Senior Editor Joel Pollak said, "It’s a lie he memorized in 2019 and has repeated since, ‘veins bulging’ etc."

