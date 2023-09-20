Angry NYC Residents Protest In the Streets Against the Arrival of Illegal Migrants: 'You Are Not Welcome'

The U.S.-Mexico border is reaching overwhelming numbers once again as President Joe Biden refuses to take action against the hundreds of thousands of migrants coming into the country illegally.

Despite White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's insistence that Biden has done "more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else,” the United States has yet to see how his “solutions” have ended the encounters.

Americans are fed up with illegal aliens arriving in their city, bringing deadly drugs such as fentanyl and sex trafficking.

A group of furious Staten Islanders protested in the streets as a bus carrying illegal migrants was going to a newly converted shelter.

Footage of the scene shows protestors yelling, “You’re not welcome!” and “You are illegal!” The video also shows the angry crowd wailing and banging on the sides of the bus, halted traffic just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Another video shows the crowd carrying signs and chanting, “USA! USA! USA!”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) called the demonstration “ugly” despite previously calling on the federal government to help curb the thousands of migrants overwhelming the city, depleting its resources.

He said that the group of protestors should not represent the city’s residents as a whole, adding, “We cannot allow the numerical minority that shows an ugly display of how we deal with the crisis to be used as an example of what New Yorkers are doing.”

Encounters at the border show no signs of slowing down.

On Monday alone, Border Patrol agents clocked nearly 10,000 illegal migrants attempting to cross the border. This is close to the record single-day encounters when agents apprehended over 10,000 migrants in May.

Between Friday and Monday, agents saw 35,000 migrant encounters, as encounters reached historic numbers.

The skyrocketing numbers at the southern border have even liberal media admitting Biden’s border crisis is in worse shape than before.

CNN host Sara Sidner on Tuesday acknowledged that “The migrant crisis at the southern border is exploding once again.”