How the Biden Impeachment Differs From Trump’s

There is a significant difference between the impeachments of former President Trump and President Joe Biden: the Left-wing geriatric committed the crimes he's accused of, while Trump did not.

Let's start by breaking down the impeachment inquiries for each president.

In 2019, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment effort against Trump after he spoke to Ukraine. He allegedly attempted to convince the country's political leadership to investigate then-Vice President Joe Biden on corruption charges.

However, Trump did nothing wrong here. The president of the United States is allowed to say whatever they want to another foreign leader.

The impeachment inquiry was announced after a whistleblower came forward to the intelligence community inspector general based on information he received from anonymous second-hand sources.

It was later revealed the whistleblower didn't even listen in on the calls between Trump and the Ukrainians. The Democratic Party took full force with their impeachment before they even had the chance to read the transcript themselves.

The impeachment of Trump was done for purely political reasons to get him out of office.

On the contrary, Biden's impeachment inquiries are based on evidence he violated his oath of office.

Biden is being held accountable for his ongoing lies and corruption to benefit himself and undermine the American people.

Earlier this month, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced that the Republican Party was opening an impeachment inquiry against the president, citing evidence Biden lied about his knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings. He also joined several phone calls and interactions with his shady son Hunter's business partners.

Biden admitted quid pro quo with Ukraine to stop an investigation into the Burismo energy company, which would have uncovered Hunter's corrupt activities.

According to bank records, $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies. In addition, more than 150 transactions involving the president's family and other business partners were flagged in "Suspicious Activity Reports" by U.S. banks.

Ultimately, Biden committed impeachable crimes, while Trump was impeached for questioning those crimes.

A new poll released by Morning Consult found that nearly half of voters support the Republicans' impeachment investigation into Biden.

Forty-eight percent of all voters surveyed applaud the impeachment probe of the president.

To compare, a 2019 Politico/ Morning Consult poll found that only 37 percent of voters said "Congress should begin impeachment proceedings" toward then-President Trump to remove him from office.

At the same time, half of the voters in that poll said Congress should not begin an impeachment into Trump. In contrast, nearly half of Independent voters support the impeachment investigation into Biden.